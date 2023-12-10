Free workshops for businesses: from digital marketing to Linux

With the aim of accompanying entrepreneurs and helping them position their businesses, DonWeb continues with its cycle of free online workshops

In recent years, the ways of selling and connecting with customers have changed. Advances in digital technologies, updates and new trends mean that businesses must be in constant training so as not to be left behind.

So how to stand out on the internet? With the aim of accompanying entrepreneurs and helping them position their businesses, DonWeb continues with its cycle of free online workshops. In February, it will offer training that will range from content planning for social networks to a basic course to learn how to manage the Linux command line.

The workshops are held virtually (via Zoom) and are open to entrepreneurs from all over Latin America and Spain. They are taught by specialists in various disciplines, who, over the course of an hour, train and interact live with attendees. Registration for them is completely free and can be done through the website: tallers.donweb.com.

Below, we share the workshop agenda for the month of February:

Date: Wednesday, February 2.

Speaker: Valentina Ríos, coordinator of Entrepreneurship at the Innova.R Space, Municipality of Rosario.

Syllabus:

Types of content and how to choose them according to your business.

How to carry out good planning by deadlines.

Useful tools to plan and organize social media content.

Date: Wednesday, February 9.

Speakers: María Laura Russo, CEO of Mixel, and Yésica Bernardou, CEO of Consultora Visión Empresarial.

Syllabus:

How to analyze your target audience.

Strategy to communicate your brand on the Internet.

Social networks: tips for effective communication.

Date: Tuesday February 15.

Speaker: Gabriel Cánepa, Software Development Specialist at Scalar and collaborating teacher of the Linux Argentina degree.

Requirement: have basic notions about the use of an operating system.

Syllabus:

When is a VPS convenient for us instead of traditional hosting?

Connection through an SSH client.

Directory structure inspection.

Create, copy, delete and rename files.

Used and available disk space.

APT package manager.

Date: Wednesday, February 16.

Speaker: Gaston Hendlin. Degree in economics. Executive and ontological coach.

Syllabus:

How to analyze your present to project the future.

Process to set real and achievable goals.

Tips and keys to motivate yourself, plan and act.

Date: Wednesday, February 23.

Speaker: Isabel Romero. Head of Marketing at Metricool. SEO Copywriter and Digital Marketing Advisor.

Syllabus:

How to find content for your business’s social networks.

The metrics that matter to measure growth.

Google My Business, TikTok and Instagram: the three aces to boost your business.

DonWeb is the leading web hosting and domain registration company in Latin America. Every month, it updates its schedule of free workshops and offers various educational proposals. To find out the news, you can go to tallers.donweb.com or contact them through their social networks: Instagram @donweb_oficial and Facebook @donwebhosting.