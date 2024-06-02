Fedex: General Director of Customer Experience

FedEx Express, the world's largest express transportation company, named Cliff Deeds as its new General Director of Customer Experience for Latin America and the Caribbean. As CEO, Deeds is responsible for process improvements, measurement and analytics, and technology to improve the customer experience across all customer touchpoints.

This position reflects FedEx's global commitment to continually evaluating and reorganizing its operational processes to ensure its employees have the ability to provide exceptional service in every customer interaction.

Deeds is based in Miami and reports directly to Michael Murkowski, Vice President of Marketing, Customer Service and Customer Technology, FedEx Express, Latin America and the Caribbean Division.

Deeds began his career at FedEx in 1984 as International Marketing Manager for Europe, based in Memphis, Tennessee. He was then assigned to the Asian market to support FedEx's expansion there, becoming General Manager of International Marketing for the entire Asia-Pacific division. In 1997, Deeds was transferred to Mexico where he was responsible for implementing similar marketing strategies for Latin America and the Caribbean. Prior to being appointed to his current position, Deeds was General Director of Strategic Marketing and Communications for the region.

For more than 20 years, Deeds has played a crucial role in marketing FedEx Express products and services internationally. During his time at FedEx Express, he has earned numerous corporate recognitions including the Five-Star Award, FedEx's most prestigious, in 2000, the Leadership Award in 1999 and 2000, and the Vice President's Award in 1999.

A graduate of the University of Washington in Seattle and Dowling College in New York, Deeds began his career in the international express shipping industry as Director of International Marketing for Airborne Express.

The FedEx Express Latin America and Caribbean Division serves more than 50 countries and territories throughout Latin America and the Caribbean and has more than 3,400 employees committed to customer satisfaction every business day.