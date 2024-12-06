Fabiana Marquesini, the sewing YouTuber

She was born in Mendoza 58 years ago, she has 901 free tutorials and millions of views on her molding and sewing channel.

She discovered the social network through the advice of one of her 22 nephews who, at first, helped her record and upload videos to the platform. He also has more than 222,000 followers on Instagram. For her, disclosure has no limits.

“Sewing trick for sewing lycra or stretch fabrics”; “the best maxi diver in the world -oversize”; “super easy muscle”; “turns old jeans into an amazing rug or mat”; “recycling disused t-shirts” and “how to fix a hole (wear) in your jeans”, these are some of the more than 900 free tutorials offered by the sewing YouTuber, Fabiana Marquesini, on her channel dedicated to sewing, crafts, recycling and decoration with fabric.

She is an expert from Mendoza who already has more than 857,000 free subscribers on the social network. “I record, edit and self-manage my own videos”proudly states the tireless entrepreneur, who was a host for 17 years on the program “Puntas y puntadas”, on the defunct international channel “Utilísima”.

It all started seven years ago, when one of his twenty-two nephews told him that one of his videos, which he had recorded on Utilísima, had a lot of views and began to insist that he make his own YouTube channel. “Auntie, why don’t you open a channel?”the millennials told him.

As a family business, they began to help her record the videos, edit them and upload them to the platform. To his surprise, the channel was an immediate success. But it exploded during the pandemic.

For as long as she can remember, the sewing YouTuber has been a champion of the size law and the difference in her channel is that she does not teach sewing on a specific mold “but rather that everyone can make clothes to their own measure, regardless of the body you have.”

What his followers find most about his channel is the simplicity, humor and ease with which he explains in his tutorials. “Your videos are extraordinary…I started without even knowing how to sew on a machine and now I am making one of your clothes…Honestly, thank you!!!”, posted one of her followers in one of her videos and from those comments you can find by the thousands.

Fabiana Marquesini was always restless and daring to try new things. “At school I was a regular student, I am more cheeky than intelligent”it is defined.

The middle sister among five brothers, she began making clothes so she could wear them on outings with her friends. She never went to sewing class, but learned from her mother and grandmother. Obviously, it wasn’t easy for him. But “I always push forward and go for more”he says half a century later.

Faithful to the family mandate that says, “you have to study something to ensure your future,” Fabiana kept sewing only as a hobby and signed up to teach Physical Education. There he received and obtained an award as “Best Teacher” in the practices required to obtain the title. “The teachers gave me all the teaching tools and taught me to passionately transmit my knowledge. There I realized that I was born to teach”explains the woman from Cuyo with pride.