Empowerment: Unleashing the Inner Power of Human Beings

Personal empowerment refers to an inner power that arises from self-knowledge, from understanding one’s personal mission in life and from aligning talents with important goals.

The theory of multiple intelligences, proposed by Howard Gardner, challenges the notion of a single intelligence measured by intelligence quotient (IQ). This approach recognises the existence of a diversity of skills and talents, allowing each individual to discover them and develop their inner genius through self-knowledge. Someone could have a low IQ but be very intelligent in other areas, as exemplified by Stephen Hawking and Leo Messi, who possess different but equally valuable intelligences.

This theory identifies eight types of intelligence, each with its own uniqueness:

Linguistic Intelligence: Mastery of language and effective communication.

Mastery of language and effective communication. Logical-Mathematical Intelligence: Logical and mathematical reasoning.

Logical and mathematical reasoning. Spatial Intelligence: Observation of the world from different perspectives.

Observation of the world from different perspectives. Musical Intelligence: Ability to play, read and compose music.

Ability to play, read and compose music. Bodily Intelligence: Physical skills, from dance to surgery.

Physical skills, from dance to surgery. Intrapersonal Intelligence: Self-knowledge and self-reflection.

Self-knowledge and self-reflection. Interpersonal Intelligence: Deep perception of the emotions and thoughts of others.

Deep perception of the emotions and thoughts of others. Naturalistic Intelligence: Connection with nature and the environment.

The genius that we all carry within is not determined by the physical structure of the brain but by its capacity to function. Learning to synchronize the three brains that make up the human brain (reptilian, limbic and rational) is crucial to ensure that they point in the same direction.

Education must go beyond the mere acquisition of knowledge, addressing the discovery of vocation and the development of emotional skills. Meaningful relationships and social intelligence are essential components of personal and professional growth.

By carefully observing a child, special characteristics are revealed that will remain over time. Attentive education should discover and develop the positive traits of children and neutralize the negative ones.

Parental imitation is the main learning tool, but in the culture of example, the brains of children’s icons and the educational system are not perfect pieces that always teach appropriately.

Cognitive dissonance, the lack of correspondence between reality and our perceptions, results from a poor education that leads students to incorrect reasoning, to draw conclusions without a firm basis, to focus on attributes that are not essential, to generalize hastily, to attribute other people’s successes to themselves, to an all-or-nothing way of thinking.

Neuroscience has discovered a lot about how the brain works, but these advances have not yet fully reached the classroom. Vocational intelligence, which gives meaning to life, is key to the future. Consumer society uses a radar that leads us to imitate the rich and famous, but the true compass is self-knowledge.

Career guidance and professional reorientation are vital tools in the face of the crisis caused by artificial intelligence, which will force many to retrain. Energy must circulate; discovering a vocation is not enough, it must be developed. Active hope and a proactive attitude are crucial to making things happen.

Education should be the country’s heavy industry because it is the one that produces the citizens of the future. Empowerment, developing the inner genius, implies recognizing and cultivating our special intelligence within the framework of multiple intelligences, unlocking emotional intelligence and adopting a holistic education that teaches a comprehensive intellectual methodology to students.

With this fundamental contribution, on the journey of empowerment, each one will discover their creative potential and will clearly contribute to society, allowing the inner genius of each one to illuminate the path towards a prosperous and harmonious future through empowerment.