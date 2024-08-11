5 brilliant landing page examples

The author, an expert on the subject, shares the best examples he has found that will improve your landing page.

The best landing pages are simple.

Quoting Leo Burnett: «Keep it simple. Keep it memorable. Keep it inviting to look at. Keep it fun to read.»

These five brilliant landing page examples all do something right from top to bottom of the page.

I’ll explain why these landing pages stand out. I’ll show you what they do well and how they can help your landing page.

Landing page headlines should make a promise to the reader.

The subtitle explains how you’re going to deliver on that promise. Subtitles should be concise: Birdeye’s landing page is.

Shopify promises to bring your business idea to life.

Addressing the objection “How much will it cost me?”specifically saying that it only takes $1 to bring your business ideas to life.

Their form is also simple. They don’t ask for much to get started, just your email address.

Every landing page needs to back up its promise with social proof.

And they need to show social proof at the top and bottom of the page.

GetQuip’s landing page shows two forms of social proof:

8 million customers (big numbers)

Personalized social proof with a quote (small numbers)

to

Scannable writing is easy to read.

Everyone scans when they read. And it’s easier to scan when the writing is structured. Avoid blocky texts.

The structure gives clarity to the writing.

Tush’s landing page has rhythm and cadence.

They also have fun making it conversational.

Anaphora is the same letter at the beginning of each sentence (save is the word). It gives rhythm and cadence to the writing. It sounds like music.

Conversational copywriting uses informal language. It’s like talking to a friend. Tush doesn’t say join the club like everyone else. They say join the clean ass club.

Your landing page has one goal: convert visitors.

These landing page examples will help you improve your conversion rate. More importantly, they make your landing page stand out from the sea of ​​landing pages.

Each of these examples gives you ways to improve your overall sales message.