Don’t start if you only want passive income

Here are 3 things that the lifestyle of an entrepreneur will give you. While many people develop their own e-commerce business with the goal of generating passive income, being an entrepreneur is more than that.

Money can often be the shackle of your prison, not the key to your freedom.

The entrepreneurial spirit is not passive. He is very active.

Since becoming an entrepreneur, I’ve met a handful of hopefuls looking to do the same. When I ask them why, they often respond with some indication that they want to generate a means of passive income and recurring income.

The reality is that there is no guarantee that becoming an entrepreneur will give you this financial security and income each month. But it gives you something more.

If you are considering joining the entrepreneurial world, make sure you want it.

I have discovered that the lifestyle of an entrepreneur brings three unique gifts, which are far more valuable than income.

When I left my corporate job, I knew I could get more out of life if I was willing to bet on myself. I craved more challenges and knew the results would be entirely the result of my efforts as an entrepreneur. This level of ownership can be scary, but if you look at it correctly, it’s incredibly empowering. You are responsible for the outcome of your own life, the results of your business’s success, and your team’s victories.

Whether you’re an entrepreneur with an audience you support or run a business with a team of employees, you’re in a leadership position. This position gives you the opportunity to change not only your life but also the lives of others. Your success and growth depend on you. While this can be stressful at times, you are in a position to make a real change that improves the world around you. You just can’t put a price on that.

Society has placed emphasis on the concept that money can buy freedom. But, if you’ve ever read Tim Ferriss’ book “The 4-hour work week”which I highly recommend, you will realize that money can often be the shackle to your prison, not the key to your freedom.

By becoming an entrepreneur, you give yourself the flexibility to design your life and optimize each day based on your unique way of being. If you work better late at night, you now have the freedom to do so. If you find that outsourcing small personal tasks allows you to execute them more efficiently, you have the option of establishing this system. While you may still need to rush, it’s completely on your own terms. If you find the stability and structure provided by the traditional lifestyle stifling, this alternative path may be the key to breaking free.

You may not receive unlimited income, but being an entrepreneur gives you endless growth. To be successful, you must crave constant personal and professional growth. Growing a business, a brand, and a mission means you must be willing to fail, face your insecurities, and overcome them.

This lifestyle really is not for the faint of heart. You may not like the taste of the growth you experience, because it often comes wrapped in rejection or failure. But, if you are willing to face setbacks head-on, over time, you will no longer be afraid to face the feeling of failure.

This is the truth. When you’re on the quest to grow, you’re better positioned for opportunities to present themselves, people to connect with, and innovative ideas to grow in your mind, all of which can lead to greater financial success.

Don’t get into entrepreneurship for the sole purpose of making money. Enter with the desire to create freedom, leadership and growth in your life. Then, the money will follow.