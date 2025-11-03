At 33, he cooks on luxury yachts for a “very comfortable” salary

Trading solid ground for open seas is not everyone’s idea of career progression. But for Antoine, a thirty-something chef from central France, it turned out to be the recipe for a “very comfortable” living, topped with a sprinkle of adventure and a dash of the unexpected.

From Loir-et-Cher to Decks of the Rich and Famous

Antoine’s journey didn’t start in some posh culinary school, and he never collected the French equivalent of a middle-school diploma. Instead, he earned a BEP in hospitality and catering before spending years honing his craft in starred restaurants in the UK. That led him back home to his parents’ gourmet restaurant in Yvoy-le-Marron (Loir-et-Cher), where, one can only imagine, family meals were more Michelin than meatloaf.

By age 28, Antoine had climbed the kitchen ladder to become executive sous chef in a five-star hotel in Dublin, Ireland. But then fate—or rather, a vacationing friend—gave his life a nautical nudge. His best friend, a yacht chef for five years, offered Antoine the chance to fill in on a luxury vessel over 80 meters long. The lure? Not just high-end ingredients with almost limitless budgets, but world travel, an international crew, and—wait for it—a paycheck fatter than anything a top-tier restaurant could dream up.

Seas the Opportunity: The Life-Changing First Voyage

For Antoine, it all started with “a little five-day training.” That’s how long it took between “yes” and setting foot on a yacht in Saint-Martin, in the French Caribbean. The shockwaves from that first experience shaped both his personal and professional horizons. He was hooked.

Seeing both the culinary and the adventure potential, Antoine jumped all-in. He signed up with yacht recruitment agencies in Antibes, Monaco, and Barcelona. Since then? He’s cooked his way across the world’s oceans, from Mediterranean hideaways to the Indian Ocean and Caribbean, on yachts ranging from 45 to 130 meters. The clientele? Millionaires and, occasionally, billionaires. The destinations? France, Portugal, Greece, Italy, the Maldives, Seychelles, Saint Barthélemy—stamps for a passport and memories that most earthbound chefs can only dream of.

The Everyday on a Yacht: Not All Caviar and Cane Sugar

It’s not all degustation menus and truffles, either. Antoine’s responsibilities run from sunrise to dinner, including snacks for guests, their friends, and the crew. Sure, he’s prepared elaborate dishes, but sometimes the clientele just craves a simple pizza, a burger, or even a delivery from McDonald’s. “My job is to satisfy whatever the clients desire,” Antoine explains.

Would he go back to a traditional restaurant job on land? Not a chance. Life at sea offers him fullness and contrast—he admits, it’s a world away from what his career might have looked like on terra firma. What he values most is time itself. On average, half of his worktime is spent cooking for guests. When they’re on board, there’s no time off, but once the ship empties, Antoine and his kitchen mates serve the crew and can usually take one or two days off a week. His days off brim with opportunities—fishing, surfing, diving, museum tours, waterfall treks, market strolls, even fine dining at local restaurants.

And it’s not just about leisure. Yes, the administrative hassles of opening a business on land seem daunting in comparison. Antoine says, “Right now, with all the paperwork you need to start something on your own, I’m really not sure it’s worth it. I earn a very comfortable salary, am fed and housed aboard—sharing a cabin with a colleague—and I’m able to save a lot and still enjoy myself.”

The Golden Age of Yachting—and Chefs

All of this isn’t just a result of good timing or luck. According to an insurance site study, there are now about 200,000 yachts in existence across the world. That might sound unreal, since these floating palaces remain a pipe dream for most, but the demand for yachting is only getting stronger. In 2023 alone, yacht construction went up by 7%, and right now, 648 vessels over 30 meters are finishing up across the planet. That’s a lot of hungry millionaires and billionaires sailing the seven seas—and each one needs, you guessed it, a chef.

High demand for yacht crew, especially chefs

Potential for generous salaries and unique travel experiences

The industry is largely dominated by English speakers

Opportunities span the Mediterranean, Caribbean, Indian Ocean, and beyond

Looking back, Antoine sums it up: “An opportunity came, and I took it. Today, I appreciate just how lucky I am to see places I never could have otherwise.” For those considering a leap onto a yacht, now might be the perfect moment—the ocean is wide, but room for a skilled chef is always in demand.