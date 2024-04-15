Argentine startup selected for eMerge Americas 2024

The platform founded by Argentine entrepreneurs will participate along with 100 other startups from around the world in eMerge Americas, one of the most important technology conferences globally.

Simbuy, the technology platform that generates cost and time savings of up to 45% in materials management, tenders and supplier search, will be present in Miami to compete at eMerge Americas 2024, one of the most important technology conferences globally, which will take place on April 18 and 19 at the Miami Beach Convention Center, Florida.

After a long selection process and with the support of the Austral University, the Argentine startup will have the privilege of participating in this event that is the epicenter of large global companies and that awards prizes of up to $520,000 in investments by the Medina Ventures groups. , BIP Ventures and Florida Founders.

With an initial investment of $300,000, Simbuy was developed to optimize supplier search, materials management and bidding processes in purchasing areas. Today it has more than 120 clients (NotCo, Grupo Altex and Bierhaus, among others) in Argentina, Chile and Mexico, and with the support of accelerators such as Platzi and Endeavor and global brands such as DPW and eMerge.

Matías Andrade and Ariel Abramoff worked in the purchasing area of ​​an important multinational company and faced the same obstacle every day: “When hiring suppliers, we lacked information to make quick and efficient decisions, while suppliers had difficulties reaching us with their products and services. This gap between supply and demand generated a huge impact on costs. That's why we created Simbuy, a tool to connect the parties, centralize all the information and achieve savings of up to 45%.”

To lead the technological development of the project, Sebastián Belaustegui and Martín Galli, IT experts, joined. Today Simbuy has 4,200 companies registered on the platform, plans to invoice $250,000 annually and is preparing its expansion to different continents.

In 2023, Simbuy was selected to compete at DPW, one of the digitalization conferences in Procurement largest in the world, in Holland. There she passed the first ten stages among more than 1,000 applicants and reached the final stage of the competition.