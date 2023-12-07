5 steps to building your digital brand

To have a solid online reputation, Ismael El-Qudsi shares these 5 tips that will help you build a better digital brand.

Social networks are a great forum where we share all types of content, an issue that contributes to the generation of a personal brand, a digital footprint that the Internet does not forget.

Social platforms, which began as a tool for individual users who were probably more interested in seeing and being seen, have quickly become an essential strategy for brands and companies, but also for people in terms of what image they want. to project.

It is no secret to anyone that social networks now function as a source of personal information and are often used as a reference to hire or do business with a person.

The most important thing is to ask yourself what values ​​you have and from there build a personal brand aligned with them.

The objective is that in addition to being a form of information and entertainment, social networks also contribute to our professional lives instead of affecting it negatively.

1. Know who you are addressing: Don’t forget that, in your professional profile, the publications are not directed only to your friends, be careful with the tone you use and the images, it is always important to know who you are sending the message to. It’s not about getting super serious and just talking about professional topics. Your tastes, hobbies and personal themes speak much more about you than you imagine.

2. Avoid publishing certain images: Unless you have very good privacy settings, which is not easy, it is recommended that you do not fall into the temptation of exposing your private life without qualms (a drunkenness or a striptease on the beach is fine for you, but not for everything the world)

It is common sense, but many people do not take it into account and in the end they are images that could end up in the hands of your future employer. Remember that, if content is on the Internet, you cannot hide it.

3. Delete personal data: There is certain information that only you and your very inner circle are interested in, such as your phone number. Be well informed and think before sharing private data. Remember that some networks ask you for certain information to register, although in reality, they do not need it.

4. Location services: Is it really necessary for everyone to know what you do, where and when? These services can be useful, but they can work against you in terms of privacy.

5. Where and what to publish: You cannot be on all social networks, so we must opt ​​for those in which we really interact and provide us with value. Nowadays content is king, that is why generating and sharing relevant content is important for our digital brand.