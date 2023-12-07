10 practical KPIs to measure the effectiveness of your personal brand

Daniel Colombo shares 10 Key Performance Indicator (KPI) that will allow you to increase the effectiveness of your personal brand to position yourself in the professional world.

Being well positioned in the professional world is the desire of many, and to achieve it the process It begins long before achieving the desired results.

That’s why it is a process: includes the construction of a personal brand that, over time, can also include a professional brand.

The Personal Brand represents all the attributes, benefits and what people perceive about you, your way of connecting, doing, being, and your values. This combination of factors creates a reference of perceptions in others, of which you are often not fully aware.

So, as a starting point, it is important to know that this construction is gradual, it does not happen overnight, and it includes an essential aspect: self-knowledge of your strengths, aspects to improve, the contribution of value that you permanently add. , and knowing how to detect the best ways to project what you do to the outside world: your audiences.

It is important to avoid confusing Personal Brand with, only, presence on social networks. There are many more attributes that have to be given in the process of identifying who you are as a person, as a professional and then, putting all this into value, it will configure your personal and professional identity.

You can be excellent at what you do, although if your personal and professional DNA are not consistent, or you do not communicate it appropriately, there will be noise in the perceptions you want to generate that will limit the reach of your personal brand.

Once you have built your Personal Brand from your identity DNA and projected it through your Professional Brand, you can apply a tangible tool to measure the impact you are obtaining.

Impact is measured by tangible results.

For this there are the so-called “KPIs”, Key Performance Indicator; In Spanish we can translate it as key performance indicator, or management indicators.

KPIs are tangible measurement aspects that help identify the performance of the actions and strategies you are carrying out.

When your Personal Brand is well positioned and consolidated, you will progressively perceive a combination of these ten KPIs to realize that you are on the right path:

People with a personal DNA that achieves coherence, impact and connection begin to receive project opportunities to join; This helps expand your personal brand through different actions that you can articulate through your strategy.

They are also beginning to receive job offers more frequently; They begin to be taken into account, and, if you manage it well, they will call you again and again, which means that you will have customer loyalty and projects that will consolidate your activity over time.

Among the keys that the personal brand unlocks is that you come into contact with new realities and learn all the time, as long as you dare to expand.

As a consequence of your communication strategy in accordance with your personal and professional brand, you will perceive that you are creating communities around your style and activity.. Another relevant KPI is that your name begins to appear on the table of projects, events, conferences and participations of different types, rented or not, which in turn enhance your brand. As a personal branding tool, it is recommended that you have your own website or a blog where you reflect your content and services, and also form part of your positioning. If you work well on your personal brand, visits will increase and that content could go viral, impacting and benefiting more people and, of course, you. By acquiring greater relevance within your activity based on your personal seal, the media could be interested in inviting you to interviews, opinion columns and participations that further amplify your message. Over the years of sustained work, the personal brand creates a valuable perception in the market that translates into better fees and opportunities to better market your services or products. A very relevant aspect of KPIs is reputation, which is what others say about you when you are not present, as stated by Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon. Reputation is a set of attributes (positive or negative) that is given when analyzing the timeline of your life and your professional performance. If you have worked with effort and dedication, and your background is impeccable, your positive reputation will increase. You also need to remember that it can be lost in just a second, so it is a very precious asset that you must take care of. Another relevant KPI is when the stage comes where you can choose what type of jobs to do. In the beginning we all took almost everything that was presented; In the maturity of your personal brand with KPIs of success – which, as I have mentioned, comes with age -, you will have the option of choosing what has the greatest resonance for you.

As I share in my book “Personal Brand: When the product is you”, creating your personal brand is not about inventing a character to represent. On the contrary: you need to search deeply for what most identifies you, your essence, to begin to shape it from your being; then doing, and, finally, having will come as a consequence and result of all that previous sowing.