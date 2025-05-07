Wool, the Fintech recognized by Santander X

The startup with focus on the financial inclusion of independent workers and apps, Lana was awarded as one of the best fentech in the world by Santander X.

The platform exceeded more than 300 companies from 11 countries, joining a select group of six startups recognized for their innovative solutions.

WOOL “He stressed for the social impact and great growth potential to reduce inequality through financial inclusion thanks to its application, which promotes the economic development of workers in the collaborative economy.”.

The challenge of Santander X Global Challenge, Finance for All, in collaboration with the Oxentia Foundation, He sought to guarantee good access to bank products and services for all members of society; Problem that summoned Startups and Scaleups with innovative and scalable solutions of all corners of the world.

Lana was founded in Madrid in 2019 and aims to provide easy access to financial services through technology, with a strong initial emphasis on workers in workers Gig Economy that use their mobile devices to work daily.

In the challenge of 2021 they were recognized in the category Startup, Symplifi (United Kingdom) and Mosabi (USA). In Scaleup, the awards They fell to True Financial Link (USA) Bankuish (USA) and Coinscrap Finance (Spain).

It should be noted that the six winning projects will receive 10,000 euros for each project and 30,000 euros for each Scaleup.