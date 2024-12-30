When We Return, an initiative to help small businesses during the quarantine

Igeneris developed the platform that allows users to buy different plans today with a small discount and enjoy them ‘When We Return’ to normal life, after the confinement and closure of premises decreed by the Government in the face of the COVID-19 crisis.

When We Return is a non-profit initiative whose objective is to help SMEs and neighborhood businesses cope with the situation that the country is currently experiencing.

“It’s about broadening our perspective, thinking about normality, about what we will do when we return. Furthermore, it has arisen spontaneously among colleagues and this is the best example of what we have to do now, which is nothing other than collaborating and cooperating with everyone, because it is the only way to move forward.”

Education, hospitality, beauty, health… All sectors have a place on the When We Return platform, which makes plans available to users that they can purchase in advance benefiting from a discount.

In this way, businesses can continue to enter and maintain liquidity that helps them maintain both the business and their staff in these weeks. Of course, the purchase will be redeemed when things return to normal.

After its first week of activity, Cuando Volvamos already has more than 60 published plans from more than 80 businesses and its first purchases have already been registered. Furthermore, the website has already received more than 12,000 visits and requests to join do not stop increasing.

The reception among clients has been really positive and, although for now this initiative is only operational in Madrid, the objective is to continue growing, since numerous requests have been received inviting us to expand the reach of the platform both nationally and internationally. international.

The measures taken to alleviate the effects of Covid-19 are necessary, but they have meant that daily activities such as having a drink, going to the gym or going to the physiotherapist are unthinkable today. These are just some of the many businesses that cannot continue their activity and live with the uncertainty of not knowing if they will survive this situation. In this scenario, creativity and ingenuity have come to the fore and have become protagonists of imaginative ideas with which to think optimistically in these days of quarantine.

Companies that want to join this initiative still have time, they just have to register in the form on their website.