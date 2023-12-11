Three Argentine entrepreneurs will meet with Steve Worzniak: What did Steve Jobs’ partner see in them?

For the first time, three Argentine entrepreneurs were appointed Ambassadors of the Game Changer Festthe most relevant entrepreneur event in South America.

These are Nico Grupe, Juan Arocena, and Juan Cruz who, together, make up a community of more than 2.5 million followers through social networks.

At the event, which will take place on November 15 and 16 in Medellín, Colombia, you will have an opportunity that rarely occurs: a space for mentoring and exchange with Steve Worzniak, co-founder of Apple along with Steve Jobs, and with Grant Cardone, the expert currently considered the number 1 entrepreneur and disseminator in sales and finance.

The three entrepreneurs came together just three months ago to create “Emprendemate”, a podcast about entrepreneurship that, in such a short time, has positioned itself within the Top 50 of the most listened to on Spotify, and which has more than 21,000 fans on Instagram. @emprendemate

In turn, each one leads their endeavors.

“I am passionate about constantly creating things. We started the podcast as a hobby and I never imagined it would grow so rapidly. Our style is direct, spontaneous; “We don’t over-plan any episode, we just do the best we can, and I think that characterizes the essence of this project.” explains Juan Cruz Arocena, marketing graduate and founder of Marketing Ingenioso, the largest Spanish-speaking marketing community with more than 625,000 followers and thousands of monthly content on the subject.

“Meeting and talking with Worzniak and Cardone is a dream come true; They have invited us as official ambassadors representing Argentina, and we will share these talks and recordings in the podcast and in our online communities. I believe in the enormous potential of Argentina and being able to carry our flag before world leaders is an honor.”says Juan Cruz (@juancruzf), creator of Grupo JOLI, dedicated to training Young Leaders, which already has five projects that interact and enhance each other, in areas such as education, entertainment, influencers, books and music.

For his part, Nico Grupe (@nicogrupe), who has more than 1.5 million on his social networks, is a systems engineer and faithful follower of Apple culture. He is currently a certified coach, mentor for entrepreneurs, and went viral with his book recommendations during the pandemic.

“I studied systems; and Wozniak is one of the greatest references in technology. It is an honor to be ambassadors for our country. We will be receiving advice from him, which we will transmit in the communities that we have built, as a highly valuable contribution; and, of course, on the Emprendemate podcast