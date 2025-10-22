They left everything for Bali: now their annual rent is just €2,300

Imagine trading the relentless rhythm of 10-hour UK workdays and the mad dash to pay the bills for sunshine, waterfalls, and family adventures in Bali—oh, and an annual rent bill that costs less than many spend on their morning coffee habit! For Matt Dearing and Carlie Donnelley, this dream isn’t just a postcard fantasy. They packed their lives into boxes, sold (almost) everything, and took their three kids to Indonesia in search of freedom, financial and otherwise. Here’s how they swapped British stress for Balinese bliss—and why they aren’t looking back.

When “Living to Work” Hits Its Limit

Matt Dearing, 36, once hammered away as a carpenter in the UK.

His partner, Carlie Donnelley, 35, worked as a beautician.

Matt clocked ten hours a day, sometimes seven days a week.

Family time? Just an hour with his three kids before bedtime.

The routine was exhausting and, frankly, not much fun. Matt found himself running after bills more often than he was able to run after his children. The couple’s motivation began to shift: why not work to live, instead of living to work?

Selling Up for a Fresh Start (And Sunshine)

This wasn’t a spur-of-the-moment decision. Matt admitted, “It was something we’d wanted to do for years.” But one day, they took the plunge: they sold their UK house for €422,000 and parted with their valuables. Why Bali? Simple:

Year-round tourism

Glorious weather (bye-bye, rain!)

The promise of a slower, more joyful life together

Armed with research, courage, and perhaps a universal longing for sunsets, Matt, Carlie, and their children landed in Indonesia in November 2022. No cold feet here; their only regret is probably not having done it sooner.

Finding (and Building) Paradise in Ubud

On arrival, the family explored several regions before settling in Ubud. There, they found their jackpot: a three-bedroom house set on a 1,200 m2 plot. The cherry on top? The rent is just €2,300 per year—that’s roughly €200 a month, less than some gym memberships.

With the profits from their UK house, the enterprising couple built not one, but two villas on their plot.

They plan to sell one villa and build new ones, aiming to sell or rent them out and generate passive income.

Matt describes the return on investment as “incredible”.

For them, financial freedom means exactly that: the ability to do what they want, when they want, with their children. Gone are the endless workweeks; now Matt can drop the kids at school and pick them up—a simple, long-held dream finally realized.

Matt enthuses, “People here are lovely and full of gratitude. We’ve ticked all the boxes.”

Weekends, Waterfalls, and Why They’ll Never Go Back

Today, the family of five enjoys more time together than ever before. Weekends aren’t spent recovering from work but are instead devoted to exploring beaches, chasing waterfalls, or visiting Bali’s tourist gems. Their dreamy routine is a far cry from the relentless cycle they left in the UK.

Matt and Carlie’s decision exemplifies what happens when you prioritize life—and family—over work. They hope, in the long run, to live entirely off their property investments without needing to return to traditional jobs. The freedom they’ve gained isn’t just financial; it’s a complete lifestyle change where gratitude and togetherness are daily staples.

In the end, maybe paradise really is a state of mind—and, occasionally, a matter of clever real estate decisions. If you’re considering a radical change, Matt and Carlie’s Balinese leap is proof that, sometimes, fortune really does favor the bold (and the beach-loving).