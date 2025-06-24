The tenacity, key element to undertake

An entrepreneur must appeal to tenacity to make his dreams come true.

There is a harmful anxiety in the world that leads us to believe that urgency is more necessary than the important thing. This is one of the reasons why stress is an inseparable partner, almost like our own shadow.

This erroneous belief conspires against one the basic qualities of any entrepreneur: tenacity. We all know stories of successful businessmen who “hit her” after several failures. Do not make the mistake of being “one more of the pack” and abandon quickly. I insisted as many times as necessary until you reach your goals.

Do not get carried away by the simplism that seems to reign in the ecosystem. I see in the many conferences that are for entrepreneurs to two groups with well -marked characteristics: on the one hand, the “rockstars of the ecosystem”, those who speak everywhere, are magazine cover, have spaces on TV and paint things with an unreal facilism. The other group is one of the “fans” that go to all the talks of their favorite stars entrepreneurs.

In the middle is most entrepreneurs, those who still did not “hit it” or want to “be like.” Those who seek to be genuine, going forward, fulfilling dreams, fighting it, enjoying their style, their tools and their methods….

If you really want something, do it with brutal intensity, like the young man of this story:

“A young man went to see a wise teacher and asked him:

-Mor, what should I do to get what I want?

The wise did not answer. The young man after repeating his question several times with the same result left and returned the next day with the same demand. He did not get any answer and then returned for the third time and repeated his question:

– What should I do to get what I want?

The wise said:

– Come with me.

And they went to a nearby river. Entered him water taking the young man of the hand And when they reached some depth the wise man supported the shoulders of the young man and immersed him in the water and despite the young man’s efforts to get rid of him, there he kept him. He finally let him out and the young man breathed recovering his breath. Then asked the wise:

– When you were underwater, what did you want most?

Without hesitation, the young man replied:

– Air, I wanted air.

– Don’t you have preferred better wealth, comfort pleasures, power or love?

– No, sir, he wanted air, he needed air and only air -it was its immediate response.

“Then,” said the wise, “to get what you want you must love with the same intensity you wanted the air, you must fight for it and exclude all The rest. It must be your only day and night aspiration. If you have that fervor, you will undoubtedly what you want. “

Happy week, happy ventures, happy life for everyone.

Marcelo Berenstein

(Email Protected)