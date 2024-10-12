The principle of contradiction: engine of human improvement

Have you surprised yourself doing the opposite of what you think? Or using terms that seem opposite to each other? If you imagine that it is possible to live without contradictions, you run the risk of falling into the rigidity of thinking. Trying to eliminate contradiction from our lives can lead us to be moralistic, sectarian, or to live under a false sense of security. However, it is precisely in this contradiction that the key to our personal evolution lies.

The principle of contradiction is not a weakness that we must hide or reject, but a powerful tool for growth. Contradiction is present in every aspect of our lives, whether in our emotions, thoughts or actions. What appears to be an internal conflict is actually the germ of transformation. Integrating and accepting opposites instead of judging them allows us to live with greater coherence and authenticity.

As human beings, we are a paradox: always the same, but constantly changing. If we learn to embrace our contradictions, we will be on the path to a deeper truth. Accepting our dualities provides us with the necessary tools to grow and transcend our own limits.

For the principle of contradiction to act as a positive process, it is necessary to educate the brain. Everyday life, with its load of urgent tasks, tends to distance us from what is really important: training our mind to integrate opposites in a harmonious way. Living on autopilot weakens our brain connections, while cognitive training helps strengthen the ties between the hemispheres, overcoming the natural limitations of the corpus callosum, the structure that connects both halves of the brain.

This type of training is what allowed one French nun to withstand the devastating effects of Alzheimer’s, while others, who led a routine life, succumbed to the disease. The neuroplasticity of the brain gives us the ability to adapt, and it is essential to take advantage of that ability to prevent cognitive failures.

Cognitive dissonance, which arises when what we think and do do not match, is an example of how contradiction affects us. This state of discomfort can generate emotions such as guilt or frustration, but it is also a catalyst for change. People tend to justify contradictory decisions to reduce this discomfort, which often leads to irrational behavior or self-deception.

However, cognitive dissonance can also have a positive side. It may be the push we need to abandon automatic thoughts and replace them with more conscious and productive ones. This process helps us develop a more coherent identity and improve our emotional and cognitive management. In this sense, contradiction becomes an opportunity for growth and self-affirmation.

From an evolutionary perspective, the human brain has undergone a complex transformation. From its most basic, reptile-like structure to the cerebral cortex where our ability to think and speak resides, the brain has evolved to integrate three conflicting areas: instincts, emotions, and thoughts. This evolution has given us a unique ability to act both altruistically and destructively.

It is crucial to complement the medical and psychological approach to the brain with adequate education. Neuroscience has allowed us to understand how the brain works when we think, giving us the opportunity to stimulate, measure and train our cognitive skills more effectively.

Contradiction is not an obstacle on the path to truth, but rather a necessary step. Detecting the contradictions that affect us, whether in our beliefs, thoughts or actions, allows us to find an overcoming synthesis. As Heraclitus said, “We never bathe in the same river twice.” The second time we do it, both we and the river will have changed.

Therefore, contradiction should not be feared or avoided, but accepted as an essential part of our development. By educating our brain and training our cognitive abilities, we transform contradictions into opportunities for growth, improvement and personal evolution.