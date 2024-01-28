The best phrases to stop procrastinating

Procrastinate is a difficult word to pronounce but an easy action to implement, since we usually do it, consciously and unconsciously.

In general, we tend to leave things until the last minute, as if we expect that the height of the mountain we must climb will decrease if we let time pass.

The act of procrastination causes us to avoid tasks that seem most difficult or tedious to finish them at another time, while we deliberately dedicate ourselves to distract ourselves with more attractive and relaxing activities.

According to Paul Graham, procrastination can be good too. According to Graham, “There are three variants of procrastination, which depend on what you do when you should be working on something: you can work on (a) nothing, (b) something less important, or (c) something more important”.

This last type, for him, is good procrastination. And he cites as an example the “clueless teacher,” who forgets to shave, or eat, or maybe even watch where he is going, while he is thinking about some interesting question. His mind is absent from the ordinary world, because he is working very hard in another.

“It’s in that sense that the most impressive people I know are all procrastinators. They are type C procrastinators: they put off working on small things to work on big things.“, it states graham.

Anyway, if procrastinating is a habit of type “a” or “b” on the Paul Graham scale, we leave you these phrases that may inspire you to stop doing it or at least try it: