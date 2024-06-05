The best apps created by women

According to the latest Global Entrepreneurship Monitor, the innovative nature of women is 5% higher than that of men. To confirm this, we present five global apps developed by female talent.

Women are great entrepreneurs, owners of patience and perseverance worthy of imitation. According to the most recent Global Entrepreneur Monitor (GEM) report, in the last two years, female entrepreneurial activity grew by 10% worldwide. In this way, the gender gap when it comes to entrepreneurs has narrowed by 5% worldwide.

In the technological field, women are still further behind than men (in Europe the proportion of male and female technological jobs is 70/30). However, despite these figures, many women were encouraged to undertake developing apps, which today are a global success.

Australian Melanie Perkins set out to democratize design when she was just 19 years old.

To do this, he created Canva, the application that makes it accessible and simple for everyone. This app allows you to enjoy templates, fonts, images, filters, etc. to create designs of all kinds easily and in a few minutes.

Since its launch, Canva has received more than $241 million and is considered a unicorn.

This application designed to meet people taking into account geolocation, focuses on women's safety.

Described as a “feminist dating app”was created in 2014 by Whitney Wolfe, a former Tinder executive.

Wolfe created the app after reporting sexual harassment to the company.

Unlike other dating apps, Bumble leaves the initiative to women and allows them to make the first move when there is a match. It has more than 55 million users and 5 million active users every month. It is the second most used dating application by women in the US after Tinder, according to Statista.

Created by entrepreneur and photographer Lisa Bettany, this app allows you to enjoy numerous photo editing possibilities.

Lisa was recognized as one of the top technology entrepreneurs by Forbes magazine in 2012 and Fast Company named her one of the 1,000 most creative people in the world.

Long before the iPhone and Apple put it to work within its system, Layar was born. Launched in 2009 by Dutch entrepreneur and engineer Claire Boonstra, chosen as one of the most influential women in technology.

Layar allows you to obtain information about different elements from real camera images, using GPS, the digital compass and the phone's accelerometer.

Intended for booking classes that take place in the gym (spinning, boxing, CrossFit, yoga, etc.) that works through a credit system, where you are offered numerous activities in thousands of gyms and fitness centers around the world.

Its founder is Payal Kadakia, who developed the idea in just 36 hours and turned it into a million-dollar business. It launched in 2012 and has made more than 60 million class reservations through its website and application, works with 14,000 gyms, dance centers and other sites in its reservation system and raised capital for US$173 million.