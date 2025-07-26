The art of teaching to learn in an organization

People learn with their brain. But can an organization, who don’t have it too? The answer is not only theoretical: it is existential. Because if you don’t learn, an organization is condemned to disappear.

Therefore, those who conduct it must assume learning as a strategic priorityNot as an optional extra. Learning is not a luxury, it is a vital requirement. How to breathe for the human being. How to invest to grow. How to think to act.

The 5 a of traditional education –Learn to be, to do, to learn, to live together already unlearn– They were designed for people, not for non -biological entities.

An organization does not have its own brain nor can one transplant. That’s why he needs build an external brain, planned and systemiccapable of learning from experience and not only from courses or manuals. Learn by doing. Failing. Improving Sharing.

That a person learns does not guarantee that the organization does it. To transform individual knowledge into collective intelligence, it is necessary to become processes, routines and culture.

An organization is a network. And knowledge must circulate through that network. If knowledge is anchored in a node – a person – and this one leaves, the organization suffers amnesia. Therefore, learning as an organization is much more than adding brains: it is to connect and systemat them.

The human being cannot delegate the act of learning, nor sleep. But the organization can and should build a double brain:

A human brain where each person functions as a collaborative neuron.

where each person functions as a collaborative neuron. A digital brainbased on artificial intelligence and knowledge management systems.

Work and learning should not be separated. All production implies learning. The key is to develop Reflective routines And methods for knowledge to be incorporated, not only executed.

Organizational learning becomes powerful when it covers The entire action cycle:

Before : It is planned, expected, consulted, soft skills are developed such as strategic thinking, reading comprehension, oratory, writing, active listening and critical analysis.

These capabilities, natural in the human brain, are so obvious that the education system underestimate them, while successful organizations train them.

: It is planned, expected, consulted, soft skills are developed such as strategic thinking, reading comprehension, oratory, writing, active listening and critical analysis. These capabilities, natural in the human brain, are so obvious that the education system underestimate them, while successful organizations train them. During : You learn by doing, adjusting the course in real time, with reflexive breaks, immediate feedback, short meetings, and pairs review.

: You learn by doing, adjusting the course in real time, with reflexive breaks, immediate feedback, short meetings, and pairs review. After: The learned is systematized, the organizational culture is consolidated, oblivion is avoided through tools such as mnemontenia, and the cognitive competences of the team are improved.

Learning must also be agile. The model Just in time It allows access to knowing just when it takes. To achieve this, knowledge must have been captured, classified and made available Previously, through digital platforms, internal experts or collaborative networks.

Without one Knowledge Management Strategyknowledge does not arrive on time. Just in time promotes efficiency, microdosis learning, and informed action.

The greatest enemies of continuous learning are:

Self -sufficiency : Do not ask for help for pride.

: Do not ask for help for pride. Tactical myopia : Prioritize the urgent over the important.

: Prioritize the urgent over the important. Change resistance: Do not assess what “is not yet necessary.”

Overcoming these obstacles demands humility, vision, culture of transfer and an internal map of talents: know who knows what.

Asking for help is not a weakness: it is applied intelligence.

Organizations die if they don’t learn. Learning is not a parallel activity to work, it is part of the work itself. The culture of continuous learning is built when each member understands that every day is an opportunity to grow, improve and share.

Talk about mistakes without fear, give and ask for feedback, build constant improvement habits: that is the Invisible brain that every organization needs to survive in the present and prosper in the future.

Thanks to artificial intelligence, today it is possible create organizational brains that survive the people who created them. Therefore, the old proverb was never so valid:

“Men pass, institutions remain”.

And if these institutions learn, they can live 1000 years.