The 3 key skills that will drive women’s professional growth in 2024

The employment landscape for women is constantly evolving, and 2024 will be no exception. In this digital and globalized era, the acquisition of specific skills becomes essential to unleash professional potential and achieve success in a highly competitive world.

After analyzing several global reports on labor market trends and demands, we identified three disciplines as fundamental pillars so that women not only keep up with current demands, but also thrive in their professional careers.

1. First of all, technology has become the engine of the global economy. With the increasing automation and digitalization of key sectors, knowledge in subjects STEM it becomes essential. By choosing to study technological disciplines, women not only have the opportunity to close this gender gap, but also to access a constantly growing and better-paid labor market. The demand for professionals with knowledge in programming, artificial intelligence, data analytics and cybersecurity is increasing, and women with these skills are in a unique position to lead and contribute to innovation in these areas

According to figures from the World Economic Forum, women represent only 26% of AI jobs globally. The situation is even more dire in cloud and data, where the numbers are 15% and 12%, respectively.

2. Secondly, command of the English language has become an invaluable asset in today’s world of work. For women looking to advance their careers and collaborate in an international environment, learning English is a crucial investment.

According to a recent study by Statista, English is the most spoken international language, in 2023 there will be more than 1.4 billion speakers. Of them, approximately 30% are native, while the rest have learned this language as a second language. Specialists agree that its use is essential to function and develop professionally, since if it is not managed, it becomes a professional limitation and a barrier. idiomatic.

The results of a survey conducted by The Economist show that 70% of executives consulted stated that their workforce would have to master this language to carry out any corporate expansion, and 25% highlighted that even more than half of their employees must mastering the language to be part of the company, becoming a central criterion for access to international professional positions.

3. Last but not least, leadership plays a fundamental role in career advancement. Women represent an important part of the workforce, but their presence in leadership roles still does not adequately reflect their talent and ability. Studies also suggest that organizations with women in leadership positions tend to be more innovative and profitable. Therefore, encouraging the development of leadership skills is essential to empowering women and fostering their progress across industries.

Deloitte’s report, Women on Boards: A Global Perspective reveals a disconnect between the progress of women on boards and in the executive suite, with only 6.7% of women holding board positions, globally, and even fewer women, 5%, in the CEO position. On average, globally, 19.7% of management positions are held by women, an increase of 2.8% since 2019.

In the particular case of Mexico, less than 10% of the positions on the Boards of Directors are occupied by women

After briefly analyzing some of the main market trends and demands, we have identified areas of opportunity for more focused professional development. Now, how and where could they obtain knowledge about it? Below, we present some options.

● Establish a good network. Networking with diverse people is a good way to find opportunities, receive more experienced career advice, and build relationships that help advance your career.

● Participate in professional organizations. Many professional organizations offer mentoring programs, training courses, and other resources that can help you develop skills and knowledge.

● Find a mentor. A mentor guides and supports you on your professional path. Look for one that is respected and recognized in the field you choose to develop yourself.