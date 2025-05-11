Startup in 1st person: Skydropx (Mexico)

The history of the Mexican startup Skydropx, told by its own founders

The first Skydropx project was created at the end of 2013 by Tavo Zambrano and Armando Solbes who with savings and family support developed a delivery service that functioned as an intermediary between restaurants and the final consumer. Once the project had accelerated growth, they managed to lift $ 1m of USD of funds such as 500 Startups San Francisco and NXTP Labs. With this they managed to give the company a boost and establish it as a promise for the market.

In 2014, once the project was established, they decided to sell the project to Delivery Hero one of the 3 largest companies in the world to ask for food being the first 500 startup Mexico and the first of the startup ecosystem in Mexico.

In search of the next Skydropx step and with the experience they raised in the first project they decided to experience local deliveries in less than 45 minutes to focus on other shipments, however, they had an obstacle that was that the greats such as Fedex, DHL and Estafeta; They offered a service similar to those they brought in mind, therefore they had to find another direction for the project in a short time. After analyzing the possibilities of what would be the next project they found that the only service they did not offer was “service same day”, taking into account this began to give that turn to the company.

After months of working and finding the formula that would give impulse to the company they began working for companies such as Walmart, Amazon, Claro Shop and even Redpack and Estafeta; Not only in the service of “same day”, but also in the “last mile.”

For May 2017, Skydrop was delivering +80,000 shipments per month with 700 distributors in Monterrey, CDMX and Guadalajara.

A short time later, Daniel Alvarado and Oscar Victorín joined the project, who supported to develop what would be the company’s next project. In this way and based on the needs they detected in their clients for

Provide a national logistics service, Shipkraken is born who helps ecommerce and retailers to make their national shipments at any delivery service through different packages in Mexico.

However, even though the name reflected the essence of the idea, they realized that for customers it was difficult to pronounce the name and little understandable, which resulted in an immediate change of brand, to a

Name that was more understandable and not lost the main idea, this is how Lrenvio.com arises.

After months of finding the perfect elements to give the accelerated growth that the company needed, they managed

Ycomombinator (Airbnb investors, Dropbox, Stripe, Rappi, Grinn, etc.) and received more than $ 7M USD.

This 2019, it was a year in which the company had a 5X growth against the previous year and managed to obtain more than 30 thousand active users within its platform, managing to position itself as the largest aggregator in Mexico and controlling almost 5% of the national market of national shipments through its platform.

The digital market is in accelerated growth, so Skydropx already prepares the strategy so that in 2020 they help improve the service from the purchase to the final delivery of the online products of the companies and SMEs in Mexico.

For this reason, at this point they are developing different solutions that contribute value to logistics processes, which will be presented in this 2020 and will be part of their new offer.

The growth plans for the company with this business model project that by this 2020 the company would exceed the 5X growth that was against last year at the end of the following year, which would position Skydropx such as the most complete logistics software in the market.

The founders and CEO of Skydropx, are enthusiastic for this 2020, since they consider it a year that they will have exponential growth.

“The growth of digital trade is booming and we want to be part of that expansion in Mexico, we are interested which is one of the pillars that will define the growth of companies. We trust the team that we have formed, in their skills and abilities that they have developed throughout their trajectory in Skydropx, that is what highlights us and what the plus we need to grow will give us ”

Oscar Victorín.

“As he says Pierre Omidyarfounder of eBay, if there is something that you are passionate about and you work hard, I think you will end up succeeding, this is the phrase that has marked me as an entrepreneur and that I like to continue practicing in the development of Skydropx. We have had errors, but we do not see it as failures but as learning and information that has served us to give impulse to the company. I love to keep my mind focused on both personal, business and team growth, this is what inspires me and keeps me focused ”

Tavo Zambrano

“Only 10% of the startups manage to survive the second year since their birth and position themselves within a competitive market. That has been our goal since the beginning of the project, we have worked as a equipment and we get accelerated growth of 5x in less than a year. That keeps me motivated and focused on growing the company the following year, we will focus on the data we have achieved and we will begin to differentiate ours advantage to survive. “

Armando Solbes