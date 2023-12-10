Powerful concepts from Seth Godin

Seth Godin is one of the most consulted marketing experts in the world. His main teaching: face your fears.

In the late 1990s, when the Internet was in its infancy, Godin He unraveled the personal nature of the digital economy and made a fortune teaching people how to build direct marketing relationships via email. His revolutionary book Permission Marketing (Permission Marketing) detailed his strategy and made him the marketing guru for those who entered the network.

Over the next decade, Godin went on to write a dozen zeitgeist business books, wrote a popular column for Fast Company magazine, and began the daily routine of posting on SethGodin.comwhich has long remained in the top ten, if not first or second, of Advertising Age’s Power15 ranking of marketing blogs.

In recent years, Godin has continued to write daily on his blog, and has a schedule of conferences and workshops. She does not have full-time employees. When she needs help with a project, she turns to a small circle of regular collaborators.

American businessman, author and speaker born July 10, 1960 in Mount Vernon, New York. He graduated from Tufts University with a degree in Computer Science and Philosophy in 1982 and earned his MBA in Marketing from Stanford Business School. In 1995, he founded the company Yoyodyne Entertainment, specializing in interactive marketing, which was acquired by Yahoo! in 1998. He is a marketing expert and author of numerous best sellers and creator of concepts such as Permission Marketing and Viral Marketing. He is currently considered one of the greatest market visionaries.

Godin wrote more than 20 books, many of which are bestsellers. Some of his most popular books are:

The purple cow: In this book, you argue that to be successful in today’s market, companies must be exceptional and stand out from the competition. The purple cow is a metaphor for a product or service that is truly unique and stands out in a crowded market.

This is marketing: In this one, he offers a practical guide to modern marketing. Marketing is no longer about tricking people into buying things they don’t need, but about creating real value for customers and building lasting relationships with them.

Tribes: Godin argues that tribes are the key to success in today’s world. Tribes are groups of people connected by an idea or a leader; Companies and individuals can succeed by leading and connecting with tribes.

The Icarus Deception: For Godin, many of the rules that we have been taught about success are false. Instead of following the rules and staying within the comfort zone, he says we should take risks and fly closer to the sun.

Do it: In this book, you argue that many people wait for someone to provide them with a road map to success. But it is we, according to Godin, who must draw our own map and take the initiative to achieve our goals.

Permission Marketing: Traditional marketing is based on unwanted interruptions, while permission marketing is based on obtaining customers’ permission to communicate with them. The book offers a practical guide to permission marketing and argues that it is the most effective way to reach customers.

The attention economy: Attention is a limited and valuable resource in today’s economy. Share practical tips to capture customers’ attention and keep it for the long term.

The dip: In this book, Godin states that many people feel trapped in mediocre and boring jobs because they are afraid to take risks and do something different. It offers a practical guide to overcoming fear and finding the courage to make a significant change in life.

Lynchpin: For Godin, the world of work is changing and companies are increasingly looking for employees who are “indispensable.” The book shares a series of tips to become a “linchpin” and stand out in the job market.

The game of fear: Many people feel trapped in fear and uncertainty, which prevents them from taking risks and reaching their true potential. It offers a practical guide to overcoming fear and living a fuller, more satisfying life.

Here we share a selection of his powerful phrases about marketing

“Instead of wondering when your next vacation is, maybe you should establish a life you don’t need to escape from.”

«Change almost never fails because it is too early. “It almost always fails because it is too late.”

«I define anxiety as experiencing failure beforehand»

«Marketing is no longer about the things you do, but about the stories you tell»

“People don’t buy what you do, but why you do it”

“It’s not about having ideas, it’s about making them happen”

“People don’t know what they want until you show it to them”

“If you can’t measure it, you can’t improve”

«Failure is a sign that you are doing something, that you are moving forward»

«Don’t worry about being number one in your market. “Worry about being the only one.”

“Fear is powerful, but freedom is more powerful”

«People don’t want more information. They don’t want more data. “They want a story worth listening to.”

«Success is not about being first. It’s about being the last to give up.”

«Failure is an opportunity to start again with more intelligence»

«It’s not what you have or what you do that makes you happy or unhappy. It’s what you think about it.”

«Creativity is a muscle that can be trained»

«Perfection is boring. Imperfection is human and beautiful.”

«Success is not an event, it is a process»

«Change is difficult because people survive and thrive in comfort. But comfort is not the goal.”

«There is nothing more dangerous than an idea when it is the only one you have»