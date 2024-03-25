Phrases that define Richard Branson

Richard Branson is an entrepreneurial rockstar. The founder of Virgin Group, he is creative, bold, emotionally intelligent and brilliant in the business world, a living legend with endless quotes to inspire you.

1. “Remember that it's okay to be yourself.”

2. “Happiness is the secret ingredient to successful business. If you have a happy company, it will be invincible.”

3. “If you don't have time for the little things, you won't have time for the big things.”

4. “Respect is how you treat others, not how you try to impress them.”

5. “Education is not only in classrooms and universities, it can be learned everywhere, every day and from every person.”

6. “I see life as a long learning process«.

7. “Don't be ashamed of your failures, learn from them and start again.”

8.“You can't do a good business with a bad person. Find the right people to work with and nothing can go wrong.”

9. “My definition of success? The more active and engaged you are, the more successful you will feel.”

10. “The best advice I could give someone is to spend your time working on something you are passionate about.”

eleven. «If we look at the best in our employees, they will flourish. If we criticize or look at the worst, they will wither. We all need plenty of watering«

12. “Train people well enough so they can leave, treat them well enough so they want to stay.”

13. «The world would be much better if each entrepreneur chose a problem and went out to try to solve it»

fifteen. «Above all remember to have fun, it is what will keep you and your team motivated and excited«

16. «In business as in life, what matters is doing something positive«

17. “The brave may not live forever, but the cautious does not live at all”

18. «I never thought of myself as a worker, so it is obvious that I have never thought about retiring«

19. «Complexity is your enemy. Any fool can do something complicated. It's hard to keep things simple«

twenty. «A business is simply an idea to improve the lives of other people»

twenty-one. «Entrepreneurship is about converting what excites you in life into capital»

22. «If someone offers you an amazing opportunity, but you're not sure you can do it, say yes. Then learn how to do it.”

23. «Involve your emotions at work. Your instincts and emotions are there to help you«

24. «Life is much more fun if you say yes instead of no«

25. «You don't learn to walk by following the rules. You learn by walking and falling«