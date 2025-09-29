Peru Tech Week 2025 will make the country the epicenter of technological innovation in Latin America

In Latin America, Tech Weeks have established themselves as a key platforms to boost the innovation ecosystem. Only Colombia Tech Week 2025 brought together more than 20,600 attendees and delegations from 47 countries, demonstrating the growing global interest in the region. These types of meetings generate a direct impact on the entrepreneurial and startup sector: they open access to capital, promote networking with international investors and position each country as a technological hub within the knowledge economy.

In this context, Peru Tech Week 2025 (PTW) seeks to place the country as a reference point for innovation. From September 29 to October 5, investors, startups, corporate and universities will meet on an agenda of more than 70 activities, between conferences, workshops, fairs and networking spaces that already have more than 5,000 registered people where more than 90% of them are free.

What was born as the Lima Tech Week today becomes a national brand that seeks to position Peru as a fertile terrain for foreign innovation and investment. This year, Arequipa will also be the scene of activities, consolidating the decentralization of the technological agenda and reinforcing the vision that innovation is a movement that covers the entire country.

“We assume a deep change: it is not just Lima, it is the whole country. We want to show that talent blooms in each region. Which has been possible with the support of Peruvian startup ecosystem, pecap, shift, kuali.ai, worthit and DNA.VC, we have a roadmap to turn Peru into an international reference of technological innovation, with an echosystem vibrant, diverse and with purpose ”, Joseph Luján, Head Marketing & Communication of Peru Tech Week said.

According to proinversion, Peru receives on average more than US $ 1.5 billion in direct foreign investment each year. In turn, Pecap’s annual 2024 report revealed that Peruvian startups raised US $ 47 million in 33 transactions, with international investors as main protagonists. Sectors such as Fintech, Healthtech, Agritech, Edtech and Electronic Commerce lead the list of the most dynamic, awakening the interest of regional foreign and corporate capital.

“The growth of investment in Peruvian startup shows that there is confidence in local talent, and that dynamism is reflected in the diversity of sectors that are taking off, from Fintech and Healthtech to Agritech, Edtech and electronic commerce. Spaces like these are vital since they accelerate this process and give greater international visibility to the Peruvian startup ecosystem”said Paloma Aparicio, executive director of Pecap.

From the welcome cocktail, through Peru Venture Capital Conference, the largest investment forum in the country, to the closing cocktail, the appointment promises seven days of talks, workshops, fairs and networking spaces that will make Peru the regional meeting point for technology and entrepreneurship.