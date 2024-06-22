by Dr. Horacio Krell*

Personal cognitive training is a discipline that involves various activities designed to improve mental abilities such as concentration, memory and intelligence.

As the brain ages, it is essential to adopt practices that slow this process, such as systematically solving crosswords, sudokus, riddles and puzzles.

Evolution of the brain and the integration of its parts

The human brain has evolved over millions of years, maintaining fundamental structures such as the reptilian brain, which controls instinctive reactions, the mammalian brain, which regulates emotions, and the rational brain, which provides the ability to think. Brain gymnastics integrates these parts, improving the synchronization between them and allowing faster and more holistic learning. An example of an exercise for this integration is to have your right arm draw a circle forward while your left arm circles backward for five minutes.

Public speaking is an effective form of brain gymnastics, as it requires concentration, literacy skills, stress management, and photographic memory. Other exercises include activities that spark creativity, such as writing, brushing your teeth, or eating with your non-dominant hand. To these exercises, you should add a good diet rich in vitamin B6 to improve blood circulation. These activities not only improve acquired skills, but also optimize mental abilities and prevent diseases such as Alzheimer’s.

Everyday life is the best training ground for cognitive skills. Being proactive and having clear goals, instead of passively reacting to events, allows you to use every moment to achieve them. Coherence between beliefs, attitudes and behaviors is crucial, and cognitive dissonance, or the contradiction between what you think and what you do, can cause discomfort. However, it can also be a driver of positive change by stimulating cognitive development and motivation.

As we age, it is common to experience a decline in cognitive functions, which can affect our ability to remember everyday details. Cognitive games, such as puzzles and brain teasers, are valuable tools for keeping these skills sharp. Strengthening memory through prolonged reading, concentration and attention exercises can combat mental sedentary lifestyle that accelerates cognitive decline.

Neurobic, or neural gymnastics, is a practice that takes advantage of neuroplasticity, the brain’s ability to reorganize itself through education and experience. This discipline, emerged during the decade of the brain (1990-2000), promotes a healthy mind in a healthy body. Repetition of habits can reduce creativity, so it is important to challenge the brain with new activities and exercises.

The environment in which we live, including factors such as health, education and research, influences cognitive performance and the competitiveness of a society. Countries like Finland have achieved a high level of educational equity and quality by implementing state policies focused on equal education. However, educational quality must be evaluated not only by international standards, but also by the ability to train individuals prepared for real life.

The human brain works more efficiently when both hemispheres collaborate. The left hemisphere is responsible for analysis and reading, while the right hemisphere is responsible for recognizing patterns and shapes. Exercises that integrate these functions, such as riddles and word games, can improve problem-solving skills and creativity.

The brain, like muscles, improves with use. Education and experience have a long-term impact on cognitive health. Mental training can keep neurons active and prevent the deterioration associated with neurological diseases. Mental gymnastics combines concentration and meditation, helping to maintain attention and disconnect from distractions.

An exercise that serves as an example

The left hemisphere analyzes the letters and reads, the right hemisphere sees the whole, the image and distinguishes the color. Both compete and the dominant left hemisphere usually complicates the solution.

THE ODREN DOES NOT IMMOTRA SGEUN A STUDIO OF AN IGNLSEA UIVENRSDIAD, IT DOES NOT IPMOTRA THE ODREN IN WHICH THE LTEARS ETSAN ERSCIATS, THE IUCNA CSOA IPORMTNATE IS THAT THE PMRIREA AND THE LATEST LTERA ARE WRITTEN IN THE COCRRTEA PSIOTION. THE RSTEO MAY BE TTAOLMNTEE WRONG AND EVEN IF YOU CAN READ IT WITHOUT PROBLEAMS. THIS IS PQUORE WE DO NOT READ EVERY LTER BY ITSELF, IT IS THE WORD IN A TDOO.

In a reader without laterality problems and with a corpus callosum that crosses information well, the left hemisphere interprets and reads and the right hemisphere recognizes the words as a whole, as an image, and prevents the disorder in the letters from impeding reading.

Cognitive training is a powerful tool to keep the brain healthy and agile. From solving crossword puzzles to practicing neurobics, each exercise contributes to optimizing mental abilities and preventing cognitive decline. Everyday life, with its challenges and opportunities, is the best training ground for our cognitive abilities. By maintaining an active and flexible mind, we can improve our quality of life and achieve our goals more effectively.