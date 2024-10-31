Paraguay: “Emprende Fest 2024” arrives

On Wednesday, November 6, from 08:00 to 20:00, the III Entrepreneurs Summit “Emprende Fest 2024” will be held, with free admission.

It will be a meeting of entrepreneurs from all over the country with a fair, exhibition of products and services, networking, as well as conferences and workshops given by experts in the area.

“Emprende Fest 2024”, which marks the beginning of the Global Entrepreneurship Week, is organized by the Ministry of Industry and Commerce through the National Directorate of Entrepreneurship (DINAEM) of the Vice Ministry of MSMEs within the framework of Law No. 5,669 /2016 “On the Promotion of Entrepreneurial Culture”, which focuses on promoting the entrepreneurial spirit and culture in all levels and establishing instruments to carry out the research, development and sustainability of entrepreneurial projects, creating support measures.

“Emprende Fest 2024” has the support of the European Union, as a strategic ally for the fulfillment of the objectives established for the sector; and with key allies of the ecosystem, such as the Association of Entrepreneurs of Paraguay (Asepy), in charge of convening the key actors of entrepreneurship in Paraguay.

The objectives of the meeting are to inspire entrepreneurs, strengthen human capital, connect key actors in the ecosystem and promote business and market opportunities.

The day will offer panels with experts in different areas who will talk about digitalization, business transformation, alliances to promote entrepreneurship, financial services; workshops on brand health, consumer focus, financial self-diagnosis, artificial intelligence, marketing. Also, there will be talks with key players in the sector, a business conference, a fair and the presence of institutions for consultations.

People interested in participating can access free tickets at https://www.passline.com/eventos/emprendefest2024.