NG.CASH raises US$15 million with Blockchain Capital to scale credit and crypto in Brazil

NG.CASH, the São Paulo fintech focused on Generation Z, closed a US$15 million strategic round led by Blockchain Capital, raising its total financing since its founding to more than US$65 million.

The company was founded in 2020 by Mario Augusto Sá, Luis Felipe Carvalho, Victor Trindade, Petrus Ballhausen Arruda and Antônio Nakad, from an idea that was born in 2018 by Mario Augusto, then a computer engineering student at PUC-Rio, and Luis Felipe Carvalho, his entrepreneurship professor.

The company debuted as Neagle Bank in August 2020, as an extension of the Neagle YouTube channel, which then had 10 million subscribers and today has 20 million, and adopted its current name a year later.

The funds will be distributed between the credit business and the cryptocurrency vertical. NG.CASH already operates with a payment institution and direct credit society license from the Central Bank of Brazil, and has a virtual asset service provider (VASP) license in process, a qualification that takes the custody, exchange and intermediation of cryptocurrencies out of the regulatory gray zone and puts them under the supervision of the regulator.

Credit for those who never had access

Its credit products, Crédito CLT and Pix Crédito, are built on the Pix rail and target users in low- and middle-income households, many of them opening their family’s first bank account.

The company set a goal of originating nearly $200 million in loans by 2027, which would represent a significant jump from its current base. “Millions of young Brazilians have grown up without a financial platform built for the way they actually live and manage their money,” said Mario Augusto Sá.

Kinjal Shah, General Partner at Blockchain Capital, explained the decision: “We have been looking outside the US for years for the next generation of category-defining fintechs. Brazil is exactly the type of market we believe will produce them. NG.CASH has already proven that it can build and scale a business that young Brazilians actually use.”

The history of rounds that supported growth

NG.CASH’s funding path reflects the ecosystem’s cumulative confidence: $400,000 from Stone in 2021, $10 million in 2022 from a16z, Monashees, 17Sigma and NEA, a $12.5 million Series A in 2024 led by Monashees, a $26.5 million Series B in 2025 led by NEA, and now this strategic round with Blockchain Capital.

The company’s native distribution position, born from a YouTube channel with millions of followers, makes it one of the first candidates to lead the adoption of stablecoins and crypto on a massive scale in Brazil.