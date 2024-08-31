New board at Entrepreneurs’ Organization Argentina

Entrepreneurs’ Organization (EO), The organization, which has been connecting businessmen and entrepreneurs in Argentina for more than a decade, has managed to consolidate itself once again as one of the most influential business organizations in the country.

The 24/25 cycle now has a new board headed by Leandro Chennales. This group of professionals dedicate their time to occupying a role within the team, which changes year after year, to contribute to the growth of this great community of entrepreneurs.

The new Board EO 24/25 consists of:

Chair: Leandro Chennales

Finance: Patricia Iraola

Forum: Joel Chornik. Gabriela Goldszer, Eduardo Torras

Comm: Agustin Gau, Andy Gersberg

Engagement: Martín Lahitou, Guillermo Gonzalez Aleman, Helga Yasci, Patricio Molina

Learning: Eduardo M. Laens Aguiar, Ezequiel Sculli, Andres Snitcofsky

Accelerator: Sebastian Po, Lautaro Pastorini

Mentorship: Diego Noriega, Roger Einstoss

Strategic Alliances: Marcos Pueyrredon – CMX

Impact: Gabriel Pablo Marcolongo, Pablo Potente

Membership: Ezequiel Calcarami, Miriam Mazzola, Francisco di Paola

Governance: Martin Rozental, Juan di Nucci

The organization continues its mission of fostering entrepreneurship, contributing to the economic and social development of the countries where it operates, as well as helping members achieve their full potential in both the business and personal spheres. To this end, it offers a wide range of events and activities designed to connect members at all stages of their entrepreneurial journey.

For this reason, and in order to consolidate its position in the market and help its entrepreneur-leaders grow in their field, EO membership offers networking programs and mentoring programs on the fundamentals and strategies necessary to succeed. Among them, the following stand out:

He forum by KEY EXECUTIVES which seeks to extend the proposal to the members’ “right hands” (key employees).

He ACCELERATOR programwhich helps entrepreneurs of companies that are billing between USD 250,000 and USD 999,999 per year to increase their turnover by two or three times over a period of two years, which began at the end of FY 2022/2023 – closing the year with 21 members. This program establishes a decision-making and accelerated growth system, with monthly coaching sessions and training events and has a duration of 2 years.

Weekly trainings and events in different learning and training topics to nurture members in their field.