More than 25 thousand participants in the EMMS Digital Trends

Organized by Doppler, the EMMS Digital Trends took place from October 28 to 30, and featured international speakers who shared key trends to boost online sales and enhance digital businesses.

During EMMS Digital Trends 2025, powered by Doppler, thousands of people from Latin America and Spain participated in two days of free training and online connection. The event brought together leading voices in Digital Marketing, special benefits and raffles on Social Networks. In addition, there was a third exclusive day of Workshops for VIP attendees, with practical content and personalized access.

All materials continue to be available for free and On-demand on the official Website.

With a record participation of active live attendees, the event organized by Doppler was once again positioned as a reference space for those seeking to anticipate the future of Digital Marketing.

Professionals from Google, Microsoft, WordPress.com, Canva, Rappi, DonDominio, SiteGround and Getlinko, among other renowned companies,

They were part of the conferences where central topics that are revolutionizing the digital ecosystem and the way of doing business online were addressed.

Among the most notable moments of the event is the presentation by Mónica Parra, Marketing Manager at Rappi, who spoke

on the challenges of Marketing in the era of Artificial Intelligence, addressing the main Strategies to integrate AI into Campaigns, boost creativity and strengthen trust with customers. Pablo Moratinos, brand ambassador of WordPress.com, also presented the talk “Attribution in Marketing: beyond multitouch”, focused on how to better understand the user journey and more accurately measure the impact of each digital action.

On the other hand, Candy Risco from Canva taught how to create attractive visual pieces that are coherent with the identity of each brand. With a practical approach, he showed how to master the platform ecosystem, take advantage of templates, fonts and color palettes, and enhance the digital presence of any business without requiring design experience.

Another notable talk was that of Benjamín Cordero, Co-founder of Imperio Digital, who explained how to identify which processes in your business can be automated using Artificial Intelligence through real cases of entrepreneurs and SMEs.

Following the same theme, Josean Muñoz, CMO and co-founder of Getlinko presented “How to gain visibility on Google, Chat GPT and others with AI” providing the keys for your business to stand out in generative searches, how to build brand authority and what specific actions must be applied to be visible and trustworthy in 2026. Likewise, Mai Pistiner, creator of her own communication academy, spoke about UGC content and also addressed the main trends that will mark the future in networks: What should we know as digital creators? What does the new Instagram, TikTok and YouTube algorithm ask of us?

During the live event, Diego Noya, creator of the Doppler product, was interviewed, who emphasized how today people

They interact with brands through multiple channels, expecting personalized and consistent experiences at every touchpoint. In this sense, Diego highlighted that “in a context where attention is the scarcest resource, the possibility of communicating in a relevant, automated and coherent way on all channels is what defines the success of a modern Digital Marketing Strategy”, justifying the change of the Email Marketing platform towards multichannel.

Among many other conferences, Xisco López, SEM manager at DonDominio spoke about the importance of an email address

strategic electronic; Luis Pérez from Buzzmonitor presented how to transform crises into strategic advantages and Santiago Bruzzone, Regional Business Development Manager at Doppler, presented tactics focused on how to unify channels to generate memorable experiences.

To access all recorded lectures for free, register on the EMMS Digital Trends Website here. In addition, you will find a resource library that includes downloadable content such as e-books, templates, discounts, audiovisual material and lectures from previous On-demand editions to learn at any time.