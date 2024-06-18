Marketing Zen: Bruce Lee's secret to success

Bruce Lee brought together Eastern philosophy and Western entertainment like no one else. This unique combination made him a marketing genius who conquered the world stage.

If Bruce Lee were alive today, he would easily have 1.3 billion followers on Facebook.

In his 32 years of life, Bruce Lee became the greatest martial artist in human history, a larger-than-life Hollywood legend, and had the honor of defeating Chuck Norris in a fight.

What was his secret?

Simply put, Bruce Lee embodied the concept of “mind over matter”. He brought together Eastern philosophy and Western entertainment like no one else. This unique combination made him a marketing genius who conquered the world stage in less than 10 years.

The following 6 Bruce Lee quotes will reverse engineer your marketing strategy and timeless success:

The strongest personality trait of Bruce Lee was his unreal confidence. He had absolute confidence in himself. He took deliberate action, free from all fear.

Early in his career, he prophesied: «You just have to wait. “I'm going to be the biggest Chinese star in the world.”.

Modern interpretation: Most people are stuck in their boring routines. They engage in secondary things or hobbies, but lack decisive action to make big things happen:

«The correct way to work is like a lion. You and I are not like cows, we are not made to graze all day. We are made to hunt like lions. “Machines are made to work 9 to 5, not humans.”

Naval Ravikant

Successful people start with a “killer” mentality. That's why great salespeople always “they assume the sale«.

So do you really believe in your vision? Or do you just go through the motions without really believing in yourself?

How to apply it: Always assume success. Not in an arrogant way, but trusting in your abilities and talents.

When you have doubts, don't force them. Instead, take a step back, reprogram your success mindset, and come back with pure conviction.

Bruce Lee was feared for his infamous side kick. He perfected this basic move before focusing on flashy kicks and punches.

Modern interpretation: In the digital age, marketers find themselves in a state of distraction. The next shiny object is one click away:

TikTok or Twitter?

Should I try Facebook ads?

How to improve my email newsletter?

The thing is, in essence, almost all marketing techniques work. The difficult part is committing to just one and having the discipline to follow it.

How to apply it: It's okay to experiment with various marketing techniques. But at some point you have to commit to a single strategy, whether it's Facebook Ads, Twitter or SEO. And once you make your decision, stick with it for at least 12 months to become a master of your craft.

Bruce Lee radiated an aura of mystery. He observed before speaking. When you watch his interviews, it is clear that he was genuinely interested in his opponent. He asked sincere questions and treated each person as an individual.

Modern interpretation: Many salespeople overestimate themselves. They do not know how to define their ideal clients nor do they know their clients' deepest dreams and desires.

If you want to create successful services or products, you have to be in constant exchange with your clients. It seems obvious, but (almost) no one does it.

How to apply it: Ask more questions, make fewer statements. Engage in humble conversations with your customers. Listen. Leverage surveys, customer interviews, and market research to support your business decisions.

Bruce Lee only lived 32 years on this planet, but his success was unparalleled.

He undertook massive actions with childlike joy; He studied Zen philosophy, invented a new fighting style (Jeet Kune Do), mastered film production and won several Cha-Cha championships in Hongkong.

Modern interpretation: Today, many people get lost in analysis paralysis. Instead of taking action, they get distracted, overplan, and end up doing nothing particularly well.

Successful salespeople do exactly the opposite. Like scientists, they build their own business laboratory and conduct countless small experiments to test their most daring business hypotheses. Only after verifying these assumptions do they invest more time, money and energy.

How to apply it: Think big, but act small. Make things work in the process.

Instead of writing an ebook, write a short blog post first.

Instead of coding the entire app, build a simple landing page.

Instead of planning a huge marketing campaign, do a small survey.

According to Zen philosophy, Bruce Lee embraced the powerful combo of minimalism and honest self-expression.

In many of his films, he had a teacher that he really respected. But once he had to face his fiercest enemies, he adapted the fighting style of his master to overcome his greatest challenges.

The modern interpretation: It's easy to follow the latest marketing trends, but which one fits your personal style? Which technique is intrinsically linked to your unique advantage?

To discover your individual marketing style, choose concepts over technology, principles over gimmicks, and meaning over rush.

How to apply it:

Find the business gurus that fit your personality.

Test and apply your knowledge.

Filter out signal noise and find out what works for you.

Focus on actions that are deeply linked to your natural superpowers. Automate and outsource everything else.

Bruce Lee's success story had humble beginnings. At university, he taught kung fu lessons to his classmates, for free.

In other words, it built an audience by providing massive value. Sounds familiar, right?

Modern interpretation: Customers are not interested in your luxury solutions. They expect you to solve their problems. And once you start being truly useful, the monetary opportunities will magically open up.

With this in mind, you probably understand why Amazon uses most of its endless resources to know its customers better than they know themselves. Amazon's vision is “become the most customer-centric company on Earth”.

How to apply it: Forget money, fame and fortune for a moment: why do you want to be an entrepreneur? To feed your ego? Or are you really interested in improving other people's lives?

Marketing is dangerously effective when combined with sound principles and a carefree attitude. Bruce Lee mastered this approach. He leveraged Zen philosophy to find the path of least resistance.

Bruce Lee's strategy can be summarized as follows: