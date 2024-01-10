Lean Six Sigma in two words

If it had to be explained in two words, it could be said that Six Sigma is the application of the scientific method to solve a problem. With an additional advantage: you don’t have to be a scientist to carry it out.

Basically, Six Sigma is a methodology to undertake projects whose purpose is to achieve economic savings, in industries or services.

It consists of four instances: measure, analyze, implement and control.

Measuring involves measuring the system that is producing excessive spending. From this, it is necessary to determine which variables to measure. This stage is completed with the assignment of a percentage of error for the system defects.

The next step is to analyze. It involves looking carefully at these data based on rigorous statistical work. This stage ends when the root cause is found and the losses it causes can be financially quantified.

Next is the task of implementing. This is about solving the root cause of the problem. For this purpose, a simulation or pilot test is carried out.

The last step, related to the control function, begins with a verification plan to ensure that the implementation gives the expected results. This includes the

When everything is really under control and measurable economic benefits are obtained, the project can be said to be completed.

Before and after the implementation of a Six Sigma project, two other tasks are carried out: defining the project and carrying it out.

Defining the project means proposing a possible cause, as when setting out a working hypothesis in a thesis.

The realization stage requires exhaustively measuring the savings achieved in conjunction with the financial area.

These two instances allow, at the end of the process and after three months, to determine whether the work has been successful or not.

When the project bore the expected results, the logical thing is to look for how to replicate it by generating leverage. Although each project is extremely specific, it can be repeated, for example, in a branch of the company that promoted it or in another of its industrial plants.

Whoever leads the project is called Black Belt. Those who make up the teams are Green Belts.

On the other hand, it was proven that, to enhance their achievements, the most appropriate thing is to combine Six Sigma with Lean Management, a methodology that includes tools such as work in cells, multi-purpose environments, Kanban or finite programming with scheduling systems. , flexibility in production and self-control of quality. Thus, Lean Six Sigma emerged, as an improvement on Six Sigma and with more and more followers.

In addition to Black Belt and Green Belt roles, Six Sigma has Yellow Belt certification for those who wish to gain basic knowledge of the methodology. A Six Sigma Yellow Belt course is an excellent way to understand how the methodology works and how it can be applied to solving problems in a business environment. Upon completion of this course, participants gain skills to identify improvement opportunities and contribute to Six Sigma projects under the supervision of a Black Belt or Green Belt.