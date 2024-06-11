Jeff Bezos' most motivating phrases

The creator of Amazon, one of the most brilliant entrepreneurial minds in history, throw really motivating phrases .

With a net worth valued at $109 billion, Bezos is one of the richest men in the world.

In addition to founding Amazon, Amazon Web Services, Blue Origin and acquiring The Washington Post and Whole Foods, he is the generator of a revolution in e-commerce, logistics and the publishing industry (through the closure of bookstores and the launch of e-books/ Kindle edition).

The man is almost a legend also for these things:

But let's stop talking about Bezos and share some of his best phrases:

1: «If you double the number of experiments you do per year you will double your inventiveness»

2: “Life is too short to hang out with people who are not clever”

3: «A company's brand is like a person's reputation. Reputation is earned by trying to do difficult things well.

4: “One of the only ways to get out of a tight box is to invent your way out.”

5: «What we have to do is always lean towards the future; “When the world changes around you and when it changes against you – what was once a tailwind is now a headwind – you have to lean into that and figure out what to do because complaining is not a strategy.”

6. «There are two types of companies, those that work to try to charge more and those that work to charge less. We will be the second

7. «Friends congratulate me after an announcement of quarterly results and tell me: 'Good job, great quarter… And I tell them: 'Thank you, but that quarter was cooked three years ago. Right now I am working on a quarter that will occur in 2021' » (phrase said in 2018)

8. In some cases, things are inevitable. The difficult thing is that you don't know how long it may take, but you know it will happen if you are patient enough. E-books had to happen. Infrastructure web services had to happen. So you can do these things with conviction if you are long-term oriented and patient.

9. “It's hard for you to remember, but for me it's like it was yesterday that I took packages to the post office myself and hoped that one day we could afford a forklift.”

10. “Your margin is my opportunity”

11. »The good thing about fact-based decisions is that they override hierarchy»

12. «Part of the company culture depends on the trajectory: they are the lessons that are learned along the way»

13. «The common question asked in companies is “why?” It's a good question, but another equally valid one is “why not?”

14. “I am skeptical of any mission that has advertisers as its centerpiece”

15. “I'd rather interview 50 people and hire no one than hire the wrong person.”

16. «What offends me the most is when I walk by a bank and see advertisements that try to convince people to take out a second mortgage on their house so they can go on vacation. That is approaching evil.”

17. «All my best decisions in business and in life have been made with my heart, intuition, guts… not with analysis.

18. “The dangerous thing is not to evolve, not to invent, not to improve the customer experience”

19. “I want to see a good financial return, but for me there is also the additional psychic return of my creativity and technological vision bearing fruit and changing the world in a positive way.”

20. “I think you have to be willing to be misunderstood if you are going to innovate”