Heating hack: is it cheaper to leave it on all day or not? The answer shocks

Is it cheaper to leave the heating on all day, or should you switch it off when you’re away or asleep? Grab your favorite mug, because the answer is more surprising—and helpful—than you might think!

The Big Question: To Heat or Not to Heat?

As winter sets in, the hunt for energy savings turns into a full-on national sport, and the stakes are high: comfort versus that disheartening energy bill. But here’s the essential fact—experts recommend keeping your home at a minimum of 18°C for both health and economic reasons. Crank it even one degree higher, and your electricity consumption can jump by roughly 7%. Want to save even more? The answer isn’t just in your boiler; it’s in your habits.

The Shocking Answer: Switch It Off (Most of the Time!)

How, you ask? Cut the heating—at least, when you don’t actually need it. According to some experts, it’s wise to turn it off when you’re not at home or even when you’re asleep. Yes, you read that right—your trusty duvet does more than collect dust; it keeps you plenty warm while your body temperature naturally drops, meaning your “thermal comfort” threshold is much lower at night.

But wait—doesn’t reheating your home back up to 18°C use more energy than just keeping it steady? On very short timescales, yes, but professionally crunched numbers give us a sigh of relief: if you switch off the heat when you’re out or snoozing, the long-term savings add up, and your wallet will thank you down the road.

Of course, if you live in one of those so-called “thermal sieves” (about 17% of main residences in France in 2022, for instance), slashing the heating may lead to too steep a temperature drop. In that case, don’t be drastic: simply set your thermostat to a lower setting instead of flipping it off entirely.

Smart Heating Habits: Little Changes, Big Savings

Stop blaming the cold for your sniffles! Contrary to old wives’ tales, winter illnesses are due to viruses, not cold air. Viruses spread more because the air is drier and, let’s face it, hardly anyone ventilates enough. For your health, air out your home for at least 10 minutes a day. And when you do, don’t heat the outdoors—turn off the radiators during this time. Do this all winter, and you’ll rack up a chunky bit of energy savings.

Contrary to old wives’ tales, winter illnesses are due to viruses, not cold air. Viruses spread more because the air is drier and, let’s face it, hardly anyone ventilates enough. For your health, air out your home for at least 10 minutes a day. And when you do, don’t heat the outdoors—turn off the radiators during this time. Do this all winter, and you’ll rack up a chunky bit of energy savings. Master the art of timing and zoning. Get acquainted with programmable thermostats and radiator valves—they do nothing you can’t do manually, but they take the mental load off and prevent those “Did I turn off the heat?” moments. According to IDAE data, using radiator thermostatic valves and programmable thermostats can save between 8% and 13% energy on average. The cherry on top? Connected thermostats you can grab for a bargain during the sales.

Get acquainted with programmable thermostats and radiator valves—they do nothing you can’t do manually, but they take the mental load off and prevent those “Did I turn off the heat?” moments. According to IDAE data, using radiator thermostatic valves and programmable thermostats can save between 8% and 13% energy on average. The cherry on top? Connected thermostats you can grab for a bargain during the sales. Don’t heat empty rooms. Use spot heating in less frequented rooms like bathrooms (hello, portable heater!) or let cooking work its warming magic in the kitchen. Also, strategically opening or closing doors helps keep warm air where it’s wanted.

Use spot heating in less frequented rooms like bathrooms (hello, portable heater!) or let cooking work its warming magic in the kitchen. Also, strategically opening or closing doors helps keep warm air where it’s wanted. Insulate however you can. Every living space is unique: some homes barely need their heating at all, while others lose warmth faster than free coffee at a conference. Major insulation projects can be expensive, but small actions—like shutting blinds, shutters, or curtains at night—can make a noticeable difference.

Every living space is unique: some homes barely need their heating at all, while others lose warmth faster than free coffee at a conference. Major insulation projects can be expensive, but small actions—like shutting blinds, shutters, or curtains at night—can make a noticeable difference. Take care of your kit. Regular maintenance like bleeding your radiators, cleaning flues, or servicing your boiler keeps everything running smoothly. If your old equipment is clunky (or older than your favorite sweater), replacing it with something more efficient saves more in the long run.

Keep Comfort in Perspective (and Layer Up!)

At the end of the day, it’s not your house that needs to be comfortable—it’s you! Many dream of strutting around in t-shirts all winter, but remember: huge savings (and a friendlier planet) are within reach simply by putting on a jumper instead.

In short: Don’t heat your home all day if you’re not there. Embrace smart timing, tackle your insulation, and keep your gear in shape. Your wallet—and the environment—will thank you, and you might discover a hidden passion for cozy knitwear along the way.