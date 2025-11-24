ETMday 2025 breaks records and consolidates itself as the largest entrepreneurship event in Latin America

With more than 56,000 attendees during its three days and a massive opening that brought together 20,637 people in the Parque Bicentenario de Vitacura, ETMday 2025 was crowned the largest networking, entrepreneurship and innovation meeting in Latin America.

The event was attended by the President of Chile Gabriel Boric and Daniel Daccarett, co-founder of Emprende Tu Mente, who highlighted the strategic role of the ecosystem in the productive development of the country.

“Generate bridges that become lasting roads, large highways that, with the collaboration between entrepreneurs and large companies, cease to be an exception and become the DNA of our country,” commented Daniel Daccarett.

ETMDay: Global innovation, strategic alliances and international presence

India was the guest country of honor, surprising with a high-level technological pavilion and a large delegation made up of startups, innovation institutions and economic promotion organizations. Delegations from the United Arab Emirates, South Korea and France joined this event, thus strengthening its global character and promoting possibilities for collaboration in advanced manufacturing and technology.

Attendees were part of sustainability, creative industries and deep tech pavilions. All this is also fused with music, interactive experiences and activations of great speakers at the Latin American level, ranging from technology presentations to the presence of a Tesla as one of the attractions of the event.

In parallel, the first public-private business roundtables focused on investment, scaling and linking between regional startups and large companies began, where initiatives such as Startup Chile, regional innovation centers and emerging clusters participated.

A meeting that sets a trend in Latin America

EtMday 2025 brought together speakers from the world of entrepreneurship and innovation from all over Latin America, as well as hundreds of entrepreneurs who participated in panels, pitches, business conferences and networking activities. The event was also the setting for Corfo’s active participation in international inaugurations and activities of the new Technocreative Pavilion.

After three days full of connection, inspiration and opportunities, EtMday 2025 closed consolidating itself as a continental benchmark, a strong international presence and the participation of great guests from the ecosystem. This edition reaffirmed the power of collaboration and the growth of Latin American entrepreneurship.