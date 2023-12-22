Entrepreneurial lessons from Santa Claus

Santa Claus is a universal character who built an emporium and fulfills his deliveries in record time. Despite being imaginary, he has many things to teach all entrepreneurs.

As far as is known, Santa Claus has a huge factory located at the North Pole, works with hundreds or perhaps thousands of elves, who help him produce toys for children, and several well-trained reindeer that transport him around. one night to all corners of the world.

Also from what has been seen in the films that have been made in their name, all workers come to the production plant every day highly motivated and really enjoy executing the assigned tasks. In short, their orientation towards achievement and results is high.

In this way, without a doubt, being in charge of this great organization is a challenge and what better than to imagine what Santa Claus’s answer would be to the question What are your secrets to being a good leader?

This was the question “asked” by Eric Harvey, David Cottrell, Al Lucia and Mike Hourigan. What “he said” he “recorded” in the book “The leadership secrets of Santa Claus”published by The Walk The Talk Company.

It is clear that today’s world urges workers to be more aware of their own development and the contributions they can make as individuals in both the social and business spheres. It is already known that all human beings, according to competency theory, have the possibility of developing leadership skills.

Organizational gurus, including Stephen Covey, have pointed out that companies today require leaders more than managers or bosses. And this means? That all people, regardless of their hierarchical position within the company – although hierarchies continue to exist – have the possibility of leading activities and making the difference that can lead to success.

He has to motivate workers, read letters, maintain optimal quality levels in his products, adopt and adapt to new technologies, continually develop skills and, in addition, according to his words in the introduction of the book, “solve any problems that the elves may have and remove the reindeer droppings (although I have delegated this last task to someone else).”

Any resemblance to reality is not pure coincidence. Every day, workers must face similar problems, whether or not they hold a managerial position. And for all these activities, people who want to remain relevant in today’s job market must prepare.

Santa Claus has been asked how he has managed all of these matters as efficiently as he does, and his answer has been clear: “Some people think I use magic. But really, there is no magic in it.”

He has been able to carry them out by complying daily with “eight practical strategies” that he applies to himself, to the people he works for, and to the projects he undertakes.

Their practices, outlined in the aforementioned book, are summarized as follows:

Make your mission the main task

Focus on your people as well as your purposes

Let yourself be guided by your values

Be demanding in selection to make management easier

Promote the right people… for good reasons

Bet on the advantage that diversity gives

Plan your work

Execute your plan

Maximize what you have

Listen openly to their contributions

Pay attention to how you are perceived

Put yourself in their shoes for a while

Help everyone accept the reality of change

Remember the customer is the boss

Teaches “the business” of the business

Help them see the difference they make

Be correct with those who do things well

Consolidate the possibilities

Confront performance issues…soon

Prepare “most in the middle”

Don’t forget the “superstars”

Set an example

Set guidelines and encourage authentic responsibility

Remember that everything counts

These practices could be part of your wish list to fulfill in 2023.

Reflect on how many of them you already have and which ones you consider you should develop to become or reinforce your entrepreneurial ability. And forward! with your purposes.

Happy week, happy life, happy endeavors

Marcelo Berenstein

(email protected)