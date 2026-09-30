deRentas places US$6.1 million in negotiable obligations and aims to triple its fleet to 22,000 cars before the end of 2027

deRentas, the Argentine company that rents cars to Uber drivers, placed its second issue of negotiable obligations for US$ 6.1 million in the capital market. Series II has a term of 24 months, is denominated in pesos and pays the TAMAR Private rate + 0%.

The debt is 100% guaranteed by Banco Galicia and Banco CMF, which also acted as organizers and placement agents, and received 25 offers for US$7.2 million, with a demand of 1.17 times the amount placed.

The company was founded in 2021 by Juan de la Cruz and Ignacio Mazzieri, friends since high school in Trenque Lauquen. The idea arose when Juan De la Cruz, an accountant who worked for a multinational, had his car stolen: with the insurance payment and their own savings, they both bought vehicles and rented them out.

The fleet grew from 150 cars at the end of 2023 to the current 7,000 vehicles, with operations in AMBA, Córdoba and Mar del Plata under a strategic alliance with Uber.

Córdoba as a key place for expansion

In Córdoba, deRentas seeks to quintuple its presence, going from the current 100 vehicles to more than 500 before the end of the year.

The company plans to incorporate the Flip modality in that market, which allows access to a vehicle in shifts to work, and add its Rentas GO! unit. daily rental oriented towards tourism and business trips, with a possible presence in airports on the horizon.

“This issue allows us to take a concrete step towards our mission: adding vehicles so that more people can access new income opportunities, with the service and support that an increasingly larger operation requires,” said Juan de la Cruz, CEO and co-founder of deRentas.

The capital market as a lever of scale

This is deRentas’ second foray into the capital market in 2026: in March it issued US$3 million under the same rate, an obligation whose interest has already been paid and whose first capital installment was paid in September.

The amount of the new issue more than doubles that of the first, a sign of the company’s growth and the market’s confidence in its model.

“The capital market is an important tool to accompany our growth plan. As the business gains scale, we consider moving towards issuances under the general regime as a next step in that strategy,” said Juan de Larminat, CFO of deRentas.

The national goal is clear: 10,000 vehicles before the end of 2026 and 22,000 by the end of 2027, more than triple the current fleet.