Winbuild surpasses 150 customers one year after launch and aims for US$1 million ARR before the end of the year

Winbuild, the Argentine proptech founded in 2025 by Javier Cohen Kichik and Ariel Kuperman, exceeded 150 clients in its first year of life and works with more than 400 well projects in Argentina, Peru, Uruguay and Paraguay.

The company plans to close 2026 with a turnover of US$750,000 and an annualized rate of US$1 million by the end of the year, with a view to quadrupling that figure in 2027 after its first round of formal investment.

Javier Cohen Kichik is not new to the entrepreneurial ecosystem: in 2010 he co-founded Buenos Aires Delivery, one of the first online delivery platforms in Argentina. ClickDelivery acquired the company in 2014 and that same year Delivery Hero acquired ClickDelivery.

For his part, Ariel Kuperman, a partner since childhood, is an industrial engineer and senior construction master with experience leading teams of up to 350 people in the industry before turning to technology and immersive experiences.

Winbuild started without initial investment, was profitable from day one and received its first external capital from Eitan Silberstein, a partner at Bluegrey, a developer that is also a client of the company.

A platform that was born as a showroom and grew as an ecosystem

Winbuild’s first product was an immersive virtual showroom that allows you to tour a well development as if it were already built, with 360° views, updated prices and real-time availability.

On that basis, the company added a CRM for developers, self-managed sales pages, integration with WhatsApp and Meta, monitoring of construction progress and a module for brokers and real estate agencies. The Winbuild team developed all the technology in-house, and each customer has their own dashboard to manage pricing, availability and contacts.

According to its own measurements with clients, the platform can improve the sales closing rate on average by 30% and generates fewer but more qualified queries. Among its clients are the developers Martín Pinus, Portland, Red Suma, Rosbaco, Root and Korn, and in Peru, where it recently landed, it already works with 15 firms.

Ronda on the horizon and regional expansion

With a team of 25 people, including employees and outsiders, Winbuild is preparing to seek its first formal round of investment, with which it seeks to scale to other markets in Latin America and the Latin community in the United States.

“The proposal is clear: a platform that allows the buyer to tour, compare and choose their unit before the building exists, and for the developer to manage the entire sales cycle from a single place,” said Javier Cohen Kichik.