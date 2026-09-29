Addi integrates with dLocal and will be a payment option in global giants in Colombia

Addi, the Colombian buy now and pay later (BNPL) fintech founded in 2018 by Santiago Suárez (CEO), Daniel Vallejo and Elmer Ortega, closed an alliance with dLocal, the Uruguayan payment processor listed on Nasdaq, to ​​appear as a payment option in international merchants that charge in Colombia through the dLocal network.

The integration is supported by BNPL Fuse, the infrastructure with which dLocal connects global platforms with local BNPL providers: the merchant receives full payment in advance and Addi assumes the credit in fixed installments for the Colombian user.

Among the platforms where Addi will progressively begin to appear are Netflix, Amazon, Temu, Spotify, Nike, Booking.com, Microsoft, Rappi, Uber and DiDi.

Addi is the first ally of BNPL Fuse in Colombia, a network that already operates in Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Egypt, South Africa, Malaysia and Saudi Arabia, and which according to dLocal processed US$ 18.9 million in March 2026 with a growth of close to 20% monthly during the last year.

A gateway for those who do not have a card

The impact of the integration points directly to financial inclusion: 47% of Addi users did not have a credit card, which left them out of access to global platforms that operate with traditional payment methods.

In South Africa, BNPL Fuse’s reference market, between 52% and 81% of those who pay with the network had not been able to buy in that business before, a fact that illustrates the potential of the alliance in Colombia.

“dLocal processed more than 385 million transactions in Colombia in the last 12 months,” said David Ballesteros, Country Manager of dLocal in Colombia, evidencing the scale on which the integration with Addi will operate from day one.

A fintech that comes to this alliance with momentum

Addi reaches this integration at a time of strong traction: it reports close to 4 million users and a presence in 1,050 municipalities in Colombia.

In July it closed a Series D of US$85 million led by Citius and co-led by BTG Pactual, and in April it added a structured credit line of US$150 million with JP Morgan, support that gives it financial muscle to assume the volume of credit that its presence on the main digital consumer platforms in the world could generate.