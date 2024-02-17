9 habits to empower entrepreneurs

These habits generate great power and can be adopted by entrepreneurs and business people.

In my experience, people who plan too much act too little. Be simplified and clear. Any project, no matter how large, could come in 3-sheet formats. If you can’t do this, you’re falling into a trap.

The tactics are forceful, as is the strategy. Put your goals in sight, commit to your workspace, to yourself and to others. Your goals should be close to you and visible to anyone; This builds power for your own commitment. People who open their mouths cannot back down. (You can read “The Power of Muhammad Ali’s Words.”)

The first will change and define the general structures of something; They are decisions to think about and not make hastily. Common decisions will not affect the structure too much.

A fundamental decision is, for example, to partner and define percentages of business or define a form of association or specific intervention with a client. A common decision is to define colors or shapes in a logo or choose a path for something (if in any case several paths must be followed, for example, to sell more.

Not everything is very important. Be careful! You are not Coca-Cola to take 10 days on a logo. Think what is best and act; If you doubt, ask, but don’t get stuck. It is better that you start with the actions that will lead you to sell than to stop for months because of your image. Think about it and start.

More than 99% of the time, any business eureka, or smart (well-thought-out) decision, will come to you within the next two days after it is spoken, requested or initially proposed. Give yourself time. If it is fundamental and will define profits or structures, cool down and go to the movies.

If you are one of those who explode in your decisions and say things that you later regret, locate this rule and think calmly, cool down, cool down, and let your mind let it go. If it comes to mind for a while, let yourself think about it, but don’t worry too much.

Taking into account that day one is the initial approach, days two and three are thought about and by the fourth day it must have been decided and by the fifth day it is necessary to start acting. There is no more, there is no black thread; If the doubt or something else did not come, it is time to do it. This way of doing things generates great power and I have been able to apply it with hundreds of entrepreneurs and business people. Believe me, it’s magical.

Rapport is one of the most important things there is. Before being graduates, doctors, clients, powerful businessmen or whatever you want, we are people, and this, dear friend, is the most basic thing there is. Try to remember it before starting an email, before talking to someone and before doing anything, and if genuine empathy exists in all of this, let it flow; Invite your client to eat at a restaurant, or to watch a soccer game, see what interests them or what they like, and do that activity together. People value it more if, despite telling you, you observed it or found out. This always puts a little star on the forehead of the one who does it.

Examples: “I heard that you are fascinated by cuts of meat, and I love them. When we go?” “I know you are an NFL fan and you come to Mexico. As you see? I invite you.” “I know you like the theater, when are we going?” “I sent you a couple of tickets to go with your wife.” (This second space recognizes good will; doing so may be essential.)

Regarding the previous point, it is good to rapport, but don’t overdo it and take it home. Separate spaces, and until you know the person very well and make sure they know how to differentiate work from personal, then keep spaces like your home, your close family, etc. You can invite him to some socially important party (15th birthday, wedding, baptism, first communion), but not to a barbecue at your house.

Measure yourself, and take care of this. People do not know how to distinguish one space from another, and they break them easily. Don’t let this be an obstacle in your future.

Unless you are a product transnational, a discount greater than 10% or 15% can make you look needy. If you want to make others see opportunity, always offer more things; That is, it is better to lower your prices. If what you sell is prestige and quality for a select group, it is not advisable to do so; perhaps the limit should be 15% in discounts. If the search for your positioning seeks to be massive, the percentage can increase. I do not recommend discounts greater than 30%. A 50% discount can only be granted once a year or for a special launch, and that is if your product is massive, used regularly or if its market is too competitive.

It all depends on your product or service, but it will always be better to offer more. If you want something to be known, it is better to do a 3×2 than a 30% discount.

Meeting new people generates new possibilities of opportunity in every sense. Make it more frequent if yours are services; this is basic.

If you haven’t grown your contacts in a long time, how do you expect to generate change, reach more people and make a difference.

Don’t always say everything, wait to be asked. Don’t show the need to promote your service or product. Start by being interested in what others do with questions like: What do you do? Especially when meeting new people. The obvious form of reciprocity will be for them to ask you what you do or what you do? Then you can give them something that will interest them.

Example: “I generate growth processes with businessmen and entrepreneurs using non-traditional forms of support.” The phrase “non-traditional forms” will trigger another obvious question: “Like what?” Curiosity killed the cat, they say. Try to make these types of sentences and, very importantly, be concise. It is better to be called short than long in your answers. Measure it.