8 tips to maximize ROI at conferences

Attending conferences can be expensive, but these expert tips will help you make the most of your investment.

If you’re attending your first conference, it may seem a little overwhelming, especially when considering the cost. Even if you’re a regular attendee, you may be wondering how to maximize the experience.

For ideas on how to get the most out of these professional meetings, we’ve compiled eight valuable strategies from experienced participants. From engaging with competitors’ audiences to using social media strategically, here’s a complete guide to maximizing ROI at your next conference.

One strategy is to talk to the people waiting around your competitors’ booths. Those who show interest in your competitors may have ideas about what they are doing right or wrong.

Summarizing the talks you attend not only helps you consolidate what you have learned, but also generates content that covers topics of interest to your audience.

Networking is one of the biggest benefits of attending conferences, but those contacts aren’t worth much if you don’t make the effort to maintain the connection with proper follow-up.

During the conference, share your experience on social networks to position yourself as an opinion leader. Then, create content that resonates with the connections you made to subtly guide them toward your services.

Use the conference as an opportunity to generate content, such as interviews with industry leaders or videos of key sessions.

Before attending, schedule meetings with other participants so you don’t waste time making valuable connections during the event.

Coming in with a problem you want to solve or a clear objective will help you leave with tangible solutions that directly impact your ROI.

Taking selfies with people to whom you give your business card can create a multiplier effect when you share it on social networks and they share it again, maintaining contact in a more visible way.