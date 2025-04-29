7 Netflix films for entrepreneurs

Ded some time to recharge your batteries and revitalize with these seven revealing Netflix films.

Like any other person, entrepreneurs need a free night from time to time. See movies from Netflix It is a good option. But even one night playing teleadicto can lead to inspirational ray if you look at the right things.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u5pnmbwe22c

This documentary produced by Netflix is ​​about the infamous attempt to celebrate a music festival in 2017 in the Bahamas. It focuses on the disastrous preparation of the event, which was supposed to be a brilliant three -day luxury festival, but in reality it was an infernal and frightening experience for the people who paid thousands of dollars to attend.

Elegant videos with Influencers They were key to help Fyre Fest sell 5,000 tickets, but as the film shows, there was absolutely no plan to follow the experiences that promoted the videos.

The film offers some important lessons for entrepreneurs, particularly for anyone interested in using the influence marketing as a way to grow your company quickly.

You can hire the most popular celebrities and influencers to promote your brand, but that is not what will make your company a success. Be sure to establish expectations that you can really achieve and, above all, provide customers with satisfactory experience.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ug0s_kpkkma

Based on heartbreaking memories of Chris Gardner “Richness rags,”

The story details the fight of almost a year of Gardner with the lack of housing while breeding his little son and seeks an unpaid internship as a stockbroker. Sometimes, he had to resort to sleeping in an underground bath, while fighting for selling medical scanners of bone density to obtain income.

Decades have passed since this film was launched, and yet, the theme is still relevant today.

What should we learn from this movie? We all face moments of despair (although most of us are lucky to never face the extreme difficulties Gardner had to overcome). But no matter how bad things get, you must move on and believe in your dream.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v2llqForhjs

Yes Man’s basic premise is simple: say yes to everything in life. This is because life, with all its chaos, danger and fun, must be totally accepted.

In the movie, Carl Allen is a man who basically lives to say no to everything. Completely caught in a negative mentality, Carl attends a self -help conference based on the concept of saying yes to any questions that arises.

What happens next is the result that Carl says yes to every opportunity, which, of course, is crazy and very funny. In the end, Carl realizes that he has taken the exercise of the “yes” too far, but has changed for the better.

The moral of history: take advantage of the day, enjoy life, have fun and say whether it is possible. This movie is cheerful, full of laughs and has a great inspiring message. It is a reminder to seek a balance between saying yes and say no When opportunities arise.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4if5zm2hh5a

Stephen Hawking was one of the brightest and most influential scientists of our time. But in addition to housing an exemplary scientific mind, he was an extraordinary man. Hawking was a fighter who exceeded what was supposed to be a fatal case of ELA (or Lou Gehrig disease) and went on to live a full and successful life.

They did not give him more than two or three years of life when he was diagnosed in 1964, but the disease progressed more slowly than expected.

However, Hawking was confined in a wheelchair during much of his life and, as his condition worsened, he had to resort to speaking through a voice synthesizer and communicating by moving his eyebrows.

Key conclusions: Never stop asking questions. Hawking did not let anything stop him or prevent his goal of creating something great in his life. He demonstrated again and again that life can give us great things if we are brave enough to dream, believe and work hard. If you love a great story of persistence and value, do not miss this.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4xzjh08k27i

From the beginning of this biographical film, it is clear that Steve Jobs was not going to follow the path well traveled to success. The film consists of three parts, each focused on the period of time immediately prior to the launch of a key product.

These scenes offer crucial information not only about Job’s professional development, but also about their personal life, often tense. Jobs He was a brilliant man who gravitated towards those who shared his obsessions. But, as the movie shows, it was not always good playing well with others.

Some crucial ideas offered by the film: what Steve Jobs lacked skills, compensated him in vision. He was not a computer programmer, a seller or an engineer, but without him, Apple would not exist. He didn’t care that He had an affordable computer view for everyone, and did not let anything stand on the way to achieve that goal.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jukb6p7c4by

This original Netflix film is based on the real story of a child who saved his famous city through the construction of a wind mill to provide water and electricity.

William Kamkwamba was a teenager when he was forced to leave school in Malawi because his family could not pay school rates. When drought, deforestation, floods and famine hit their village, began to look for a solution. He borrowed books from the library of his former school, and he learned about wind turbines. In essence, this is an incredible innovation story.

What can entrepreneurs learn from this story? The need is the mother of the invention, and knowledge is power. In addition, each company entails an inherent risk, but each risk creates new opportunities. The key is that you should not let your doubts stop you. Even in failure, there are lessons to learn and new objectives to advance.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ocekhkvm-hu

This is one of those convincing science fiction psychedramas that will make you reflect on the influence of the subconscious on our waked up and what reality really means. In the film, Dom Cobb is a thief with the ability to enter people’s dreams and steal his secrets of his subconscious, a hot good in the world of corporate espionage.

You are offered the opportunity to erase your criminal history if you use the “beginning” to implement the idea of ​​another person in the subconscious of your goal. However, as Cobb knows, the subconscious mind will repel the attempts to start, especially if that planted idea is not authentic. The plot explores the idea of ​​”sharing dreams”, connecting with others at a much deeper level and being able to take advantage of someone’s central beliefs.

Seen from the point of view of a Professional sellerInception has several important ideas. On the one hand, each startup that tries to raise money from investors is essentially trying to sell a dream and waiting for investors to see it as their own. Successful marketing is also based on the idea of ​​an authentic and well -elaborate message that resonates with an target audience. Made correctly, the “initial marketing” exerts a subtle influence on the audience, so it feels natural, almost as if it were his own idea.