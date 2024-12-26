20 Essential Tools to Run a Company Remotely

Globalization and the incorporation of new technologies has greatly influenced the management of companies in recent years. On the one hand, more and more people are working remotely from home. On the other hand, Managers of companies with an international presence or projection tend to travel a lotto the point that, in some periods, they spend more time outside the office than in it.

This remote work, for workers and managers, can pose some challengesespecially communication and coordination at an internal level. Luckily, Today, there are a series of technological tools that allow us to minimize these challenges. These are some of them.

1. Basecamp

Basecamp has everything you need for remote teamwork and project management: a space to store and organize files, a space to communicate with team members through chats, a planning space in which to set objectives, tasks and achievement deadlines, a forum-style space in which to raise issues of debate and a space in which to create to-do lists. With it we can direct and monitor a team or project from anywhere. In addition, it is available both in a Web version and in the form of an application for iOS and Android, which will allow us to run our company even from our mobile phone.

2. Boomerang

This tool allows us to schedule the sending of an email for later. This is especially useful when our employees or clients are located in other countries, with different time zones. With Boomerang we can write an email and schedule its sending for the date and time when we want the recipient to receive it. It also allows us to schedule reminders, in case we do not receive a response to an email within a stipulated period. It works with Gmail as an extension for Firefox, Chrome and Safari browsers. It is also available for Android.

3. Dropbox

This tool allows us to have our files stored on a kind of hard drive in the cloudso that we can consult or edit them from anywhere. It is a fundamental tool if we work from different places to always have all our work at hand. Besides, Dropbox allows us to share certain files with other peopleso that we can not only show our work to anyone, even if they are very far away, but also give them editing permissions to work together on the same file. It also has versions for mobile devices and the information will be synchronized between different devices.

4. Join.me

This software allows us to hold virtual meetings and share the screen of our device with those invited to the meeting. In general, those who have used it highlight its simplicity and ease of use; and its reliability. Due to its characteristics, Join.me It is ideal for holding remote meetings with clients and employees.

5.Skype

It’s ideal for calls and video conferencesespecially in international environments. With it we can communicate with our company if we are traveling, with employees who work for us remotely, with clients, etc.; from anywhere and without having to face high telephone bills. In addition to the Web version, skype It has applications for iOS and Android. An equivalent tool could be Google Hangouts.

Additionally, by activating the Skype Number function, we can get a local Skype phone number so they can call us wherever we are. There are up to 24 countries to choose from.

6. LogMeIn

The tool LogMeIn allows us to access our desktop computer and control it remotely from anywhere, something very interesting if we are in another country or miles away.

7. Trello

This application is ideal for teamworksince it allows us to create boards to organize any task we are working on, indicating what tasks need to be carried out, who should be in charge of each task and in what order they should be done; and checklists to keep track of tasks completed.

That way, all team members will be able to know what they should do at all times. It is also possible to upload photos, videos and PDF files and leave comments for other colleagues.

8. Evernote

is. In addition, all the stored information will be synchronized between devices, so we can access it from anywhere.

Evernote it is a tool ideal for making notes. We can quickly dictate notes and organize them using tags. It also allows us to create checklists of pending things or tasks, schedule reminders or capture any web content; and we can consult all that stored information from any device, thanks to its synchronization function.

9. Mindmeister

With this tool we can create mental maps to graphically see the planning of our work, a project, etc. The advantage of this tool over other similar ones, such as Freemind, is that Mindmeister It allows us to share with other users the mental maps that we have created to work as a team. This video shows how it works:

10. Toggl

Toggl is a time management tool. With it, we will no longer have to write down on paper the start and end time of each activity. This tool automatically controls how we invest our time and shows it to us very clearly with graphs. It is ideal for remote work and to calculate and increase the productivity of a team. It works even without an Internet connection and is compatible with Windows, Mac and Linux; and with mobile devices with iOS and Android. It is only available in English.

11. Narrow.io

This tool is ideal to achieve more followers on Twitter. Using modern marketing techniques specifically geared toward Twitter, Narrow It helps us build a target audience. We just have to indicate some keywords or hashtags related to our company, service, product, cause or business; Automatically, Narrow will identify the most relevant audience for us and will quickly increase our follower base.

12. Trade Ability

The free tool Trade Ability of UPS is ideal for companies that need to ship their productsbecause it allows you to estimate shipping costs and provides information on tariffs and possible international trade restrictions. It is only available in English.

13. Infusionsoft

It is a powerful marketing and sales tool for small business that allows you to graphically visualize each step of the sales and marketing strategy of a business. Infusionsoft centralizes all customer interactions and daily activities in one place, making them much easier to manage, and automates repetitive tasks, such as follow-up, so company members can save time and be more productive.

14. Zendesk

Zendesk it’s ideal for companies that need to offer customer servicebecause with it we can manage all interactions with customers (emails, tweets, Facebook messages…) in a single space and from anywhere.

15. Time Trade

This tool allows our clients and co-workers to see our availability and reserve a date and time to meet with us. The information of Time Trade Automatically syncs with Google Calendar. It is ideal if we have to travel a lot and our availability is limited.

16. ExpressVPN

Have a virtual private network (in English Virtual Private Network or VPN) is essential if we travel to certain countries, such as China, Thailand or Indonesia, where Web browsing is restricted and many sites are blocked. If we want to visit the websites that we usually browse in our own country from those countries, we will need a VPN.

One of the best tools for this is ExpressVPN. It will provide us with an ultra-secure, high-speed network without blocked content. It is compatible with Windows, Mac, iOS and Android.

17. Buffer

This tool is ideal when our clients or public are in a time zone very different from ours. In these cases, managing social networks can be very complex. Buffer allows us to schedule our posts on a wide variety of platforms (Twitter, Facebook, Google+, Pinterest and LinkedIn) and automate the task so that it always occurs within an appropriate schedule for the people who follow us on these networks. It also shows us statistics about reach, shares, mentions, etc.; of our publications. It can be installed as a browser extension. There are also compatible versions for Android and iOS, and there is even a version for Apple Watch.

18.Prezi

Prezi is a cloud-based tool that allows us to create, edit and display presentations from a browser, desktop, iPad or iPhone anywhere, anytime. It is very easy to use and includes fabulous effects, with impressive movements and a sophisticated design. In addition, changes are synchronized between devices so that we have the latest version on hand at all times.

19.Paypal

This tool becomes especially useful when we work remotely. With it we can send money safely anywhere without worrying about exchange rates, payments by mail or whether a bank is reliable or not. We can also link a MasterCard PayPal with our account to buy more easily and safely on the Internet.

20. Prey

This tool does not help manage a company, but If we travel frequently, the chances of our cell phone being stolen or tablet there are many. Then, Prey It will be of great help to us, allowing us to locate them immediately. To do this, you will send us information about your location, camera images and screenshots of the device.