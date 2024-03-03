10 great jobs for music lovers

Do you want to make a career in music? Learn about music industry jobs and requirements.

Musicians are just one of the many moving parts that contribute to the functioning of the music industry. This creative industry needs more than just instruments and performers, so there are multiple paths you can take to become a part of it.

If you’re looking for a career that allows you to surround yourself with music, some of the lesser-known avenues of the music industry can give you that and more, depending on your interests.

First, it is important to understand how this field has changed. Applications like TikTok, SoundCloud, Instagram and Spotify have changed the way we consume music and, thanks to social networks, also the way we share and advertise it.

Musicians may not sell CDs like they used to, but streaming platforms have taken over. According to a MusicWatch study, 29% of music listeners share songs, albums or playlists from streaming services. More than 50% of listeners use Twitter to follow or receive updates from musicians and bands. Statistics show that our interactions with music have changed, ultimately affecting the music business and the management functions behind it.

Today, artists and their teams have more control over the distribution of their music than ever before: how it is advertised, how new music is released, and how concerts are promoted. The control that artists and their publicists or managers have over their brand and image has also changed.

Plus, musicians no longer need millions of fans to be profitable. Social media has allowed fans to segment themselves into fandoms or large support groups, allowing musicians to earn substantial income based on their talent, endorsements, advertisements or views.

According to Larry Miller, director of the music business program at New York University Steinhardt, a bachelor’s degree in music business has three components: analytical, musical, and management education.

The analytical component includes understanding of the international music business market, macro- and microeconomics, mathematics, marketing, accounting and financial management, and entertainment and organizational analysis.

The music section teaches music theory such as listening comprehension, music history, keyboard skills, and music in contemporary world culture.

Management training includes music publishing, concert management, entrepreneurship, writing, media planning, finance and entertainment law.

«It is a very complete program that involves the left and right brain»Miller told Business News Daily. A good music business program also prepares students for jobs that don’t exist yet. “It empowers students to invent the future of the music business.”

When choosing a music business program, your goal is to be as close to the industry as possible, just in case opportunity comes knocking while you’re pursuing your degree. Being in a place where you can get internships and opportunities at nearby record labels or companies is a major advantage.

«Access to internships should be a decisive factor when deciding where to study music»says Michael McCutcheon, career coach at Wanderlust Careers. In addition to teaching you knowledge of microeconomics and concert management, a program with stable and long-lasting relationships with music companies will benefit your future. Look for programs with excellent internship programs and networking opportunities, which can be as vital to your success as your understanding of the courses.

The business side of music isn’t always as glamorous as the performances. That can be a problem if you are not familiar with the day-to-day life of your field.

“You may realize halfway through the job that you don’t want to do this anymore,” McCutcheon says.

Work can be more about making phone calls and filling out paperwork than following your passion, and that can be discouraging. That is why internships and work monitoring are important parts of the process. They give you a chance to experience the work and discover the parts you don’t like.

Obtaining the title of musician is not a walk in the park either.

«You need resilience«says Miller. “When you look at the business side or hope to run your own company or record label, that requires concentration, work ethic and working hard in some areas that are not so easy for the student”.

Jobs You Can Get With a Music Business Degree

You don’t have to be an artist to work in the music industry. For example, here are 10 behind-the-scenes jobs for music lovers.

Video and sound engineers have one of the highest paying jobs in the music industry. In this position, he is responsible for designing sound and voice effects for video games. Other equally lucrative positions within this niche include recording and sheet music composer. All of these positions go into the overall sound and feel of the game. Video and sound engineers are also useful in television and film production.

Recording engineers record, edit, and mix sound for artists or music companies. They manage the artistic and technical aspects of the recording session. They often work with or as music producers, film sound editors, music composers, or song arrangers. They may also work for television or concert production companies.

Music directors or conductors are responsible for directing orchestras and choirs. They select and organize music for their performers and direct rehearsals and performances. Music directors often direct school bands, church choirs, youth orchestras, and performance companies, and some even work for television or radio companies.

As a music teacher, you can share your skills with musically inclined students. It’s an amazing way to give back to your community, help students develop their talent, and teach them the fundamentals of music. Schools or academies are ideal settings, or you can teach your own classes and programs. Whether you specialize in teaching a specific instrument or want to teach music in general, you will likely find pleasure in sharing your experience with others.

DJs bring parties to life, using their mastery of music and beats to entertain crowds. By working local acts, you’ll be able to add your personal touch to the music and excite audiences with tunes they can dance to all night long. Not only will you be able to enjoy the events you work on, but you will have the opportunity to meet new people and connect with others who share your love of art.

Music therapists use sound to help improve the mental state of others. Many people find music therapeutic, calming the mind and helping them cope with difficult situations. Music therapists work with patients to manage their stress and pain, both emotional and physical, with the power of music.

You can earn certification through several music therapy programs that teach you how to apply various techniques to patients in different settings. Music therapists can work in private practice or in hospitals, mental health agencies, rehabilitation centers, day care centers, nursing homes and schools, according to the American Music Therapy Association.

If you prefer to stay behind the scenes, music journalism may be your answer. Writing for a music magazine like Rolling Stone or Billboard, you can cover concerts, profile artists, and review new albums. Even if you only work as a freelancer or for a small local media and produce content about your local music scene, your writing could influence many readers to become more involved in music.

Music agents or representatives help musicians manage their contacts, events, social networks and the many opportunities they are offered every day. They also promote their clients’ songs, albums, and shows.

You can become a musician’s manager by working at a music marketing company or creating your own. Project management, press releases, interviews and other similar aspects are also an important part of the job. You will be responsible for the management of a musician or musical group and its public relations campaigns.

Lyricists or composers are an important part of the music creation process. Every song tells a story, and the charm of words can make it a No. 1 hit. It’s not an easy field to break into, but if you have a gift for poetry, you should consider becoming a lyricist for a musician, sharing your own stories and experiences.

Owning a music franchise allows you to explore the business side of music. There are many music franchises on the market, such as School of Rock, a program designed to guide students on their musical journeys, and Music Go Round, an establishment that offers affordable equipment for musicians. You can channel your passion by promoting your love of art and support of the industry. Owning and managing a music franchise that improves the community may be your calling.

Regardless of the specific field you choose, working for one of these music companies can help you get the salary you want in a music-related career.